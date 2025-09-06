The new Ga-KO Ducks are a collectible exclusive to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Tracking down all of these disguised ducks will give players a new title, Achievement, and a brand-new ghillie suit that can completely change how players approach the game. Players who want to collect these plastic ducks will first need to know where to find them. This guide will show players where to find all of the Ga-KO Duck locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Ga-KO Duck Locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are a total of 64 Ga-KO Ducks in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. There is one Duck in almost every single location in the game. The only location that doesn’t have one of these collectibles is the Gronzyji Grad Sewers that you go through during the escape after the torture sequence. Besides this, every other location in the game has a Ga-KO Duck. To collect a Duck, you will need to do damage to it. This can be done in any way: By shooting it, meleeing it with your knife, using a grenade, etc.

You can track how many Ga-KO Ducks you’ve found by going into the pause menu and looking in the bottom right corner. You will also be a box above the logo. If there is a check mark, it means you’ve found the Ga-KO Duck in that area. The Ga-KO Duck collection carries over between all playthroughs, so you don’t need to hit all of them in a single trip through the game.

Ga-KO Duck #1: Dremuchij South (Virtuous Mission)

The first duck can be found by going up the hill in the western part of Dremuchij South. When you reach the top of the path and are looking over the cliff at the tree that your gear gets caught on, turn to the left to see the duck on a rock.

Ga-KO Duck #2: Dremuchij Swampland (Virtuous Mission)

There is a small island at the center of the swamp surrounded by several Indian Gavials. In the middle of this island are a few trees, and between all of these trees is the duck sitting on the ground.

Ga-KO Duck #3: Dremuchij North (Virtuous Mission)

Go to the northwest corner of Dremuchij North to find this duck sitting on a log along the cliffside.

Ga-KO Duck #4: Dolinovodno (Virtuous Mission)

Cross the long wooden bridge and then stick to the cliff to the right. You will find this duck sitting on this cliff.

Ga-KO Duck #5: Rassvet (Virtuous Mission)

Go to the north end of the facility where Sokolov is being held. You can find this duck on a shelf.

Ga-KO Duck #6: Dremuchij East

Go to the center clearing and go to the northwest corner of the area. Turn back to face the south to find this duck under a fallen log.

Ga-KO Duck #7: Dremuchij North (Operation Snake Eater)

The first time that you go through this area during Operation Snake Eater, you won’t have a gun because The Boss dismantles your gun. You can test your luck with your Stun Grenades, or you can get to Rassvet, meet EVA, get new weapons, and then backtrack to Dremuchij North. Look at the broken tree above the crashed drone to find this duck.

Ga-KO Duck #8: Dremuchij Swampland (Operation Snake Eater)

Visiting this location is optional during Operation Nake Eater. Either use your Stun grenades after The Boss breaks your gun, or get your guns from EVA and backtrack to Dremuchij Swampland. Go to the southeast shore and look north of the shore to find this duck sitting on a rock.

Ga-KO Duck #9: Dremuchij South (Operation Snake Eater)

Visiting this location is optional during Operation Nake Eater. Either use your Stun grenades after The Boss breaks your gun, or get your guns from EVA and backtrack to Dremuchij South. Go to the south cliffside and look to your southwest to find the duck on a nearby cliff. It might be hard to see the duck since its ghillie suit can cause it to blend into the rock.

Ga-KO Duck #10: Dolinovodno (Operation Snake Eater)

The first time you reach this area in Operation Nake Eater, you won’t have a gun to shoot the duck. Either use your Stun grenades after The Boss breaks your gun, or get your guns from EVA and backtrack to Dolinovodno. Look to the east of the north end of the bridge to find the duck on the cliff.

Ga-KO Duck #11: Rassvet (Operation Snake Eater)

When you reach Rassvet, you can either pick up the AK-47 in the area to shoot the Ga-KO Duck or shoot them the next morning after getting the weapons from EVA. Look at the center of several metal beams that are running above the destroyed facility. This duck is found at the point where multiple beams meet.

Ga-KO Duck #12: Chyornyj Prud

Go to the center-north end of the huge swampy lake. Look at the tree branch in the dead center of the northern wall to find this duck.

Ga-KO Duck #13: Bolshaya Past South

Go to the west end of the first large electric fence and climb the tree. Turn around and look at the branch above your head to find this duck.

Ga-KO Duck #14: Bolshaya Past Base

Go all the way to the northeast corner of the area to find a small cube-shaped building. This duck is sitting on the northwest corner of this building.

Ga-KO Duck #15: Bolshaya Past Crevice

NOTE: This Duck is only seen during the Ocelot Boss Fight; you must shoot it before beating the boss.

Look across the gap to the area that Ocelot is moving around. Look at the rock formation to the west of the area to find this duck blending in.

Ga-KO Duck #16: Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch

This is a pitch-black zone that you might struggle to see in before getting the Torch. Stick to the left wall until you find a path that leads to a water-filled area with multiple waterfalls. This is the same room where you can find the Torch. Look up above the small cave where you will find the Torch, and you will find the duck at the top of the waterfall.

Ga-KO Duck #17: Chyornaya Peschera Cave

This duck is found in the same cave chamber you fight The Pain, but you have a chance to shoot this duck after beating the boss. Look at the ceiling in the southwest corner to find a hole that has a duck sitting on the rock in this opening.

Ga-KO Duck #18: Chyornaya Peschera Cave Entrance

Go all the way to the north end of the cave. Go to the top of the slope opposite the northern exit and look up at the crack in the ceiling to find this duck.

Ga-KO Duck #19: Ponizovje South

This duck is hiding behind some branches at the north end of the river, to the southeast of the path that leads northwest and towards Ponizovje West.

Ga-KO Duck #20: Ponizovje West

Ponizovje West is an optional zone that you can find by following the western path at the north end of the Ponizovje South river.

Look on top of the wall to the left of the yellow door of the facility to find this duck sitting on the corner.

Ga-KO Duck #21: Ponizovje Warehouse: Exterior

There is a water gate in the southwest corner of the area. Look at the cliffside to the right of the gate to find this duck blending into the rocks.

Ga-KO Duck #22: Ponizovje Warehouse

This duck is found at the very top of the staircase that leads to the northern exit of the warehouse. When facing the northern exit, turn around and look at a large pipe that is connected to the wall. You will find this duck on top of this pipe.

Ga-KO Duck #23: Graniny Gorki South

This is the area where you fight The Fear, but you can shoot this duck before, during, or after the boss fight. There is a strange tree in the middle of the arena that resembles an arm and an open hand. This duck is on top of this tree.

Ga-KO Duck #24: Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Outside Walls

Go through the electric fence and look at the large doors on the southern face of the wall that surrounds the lab. This duck is sitting on top of the wall right above the doors at the center of the southern wall.

Ga-KO Duck #25: Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Inside Walls

Go to the west end of the base’s courtyard, and you will find this duck on top of a light post.

Ga-KO Duck #26: Graniny Gorki Lab 1F

Go to the outdoor area at the center of the building and look on top of the middle window on the north-facing wall to find this duck.

Ga-KO Duck #27: Graniny Gorki Lab B1 East

Go into the guard station near the staircase that leads down to this area. This duck is on top of a bookshelf in the northwest corner of the room.

Ga-KO Duck #28: Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West

Make your way through this area and go past a guard station. You will find a small lounge room that leads to a control room with several terminals. You will find this duck behind a terminal near the entrance.

Ga-KO Duck #29: Svyatogornyj South

After leaving Ponizovje Warehouse with the keycard from Granin, follow the path forward until it starts to turn to the left. As it goes to the left, look at the cliff to the east to find this duck blending in with its surroundings next to some trees.

Ga-KO Duck #30: Svyatogornyj West

Progress through the forest until the path splits, and then go down the eastern path. As the path starts to meet with the western path, look for a dead tree on the west side of the path. This duck is in the dead tree.

Ga-KO Duck #31: Svyatogornyj East

Svyatogornyj East is an optional area northeast of Svyatogornyj East. Go all the way to the north exit, but instead of going through this exit, take a hidden path that goes to the northeast. This will lead you to Svyatogornyj East. This area has a wooden cabin being patrolled by a few guards.

Look on top of the small rock formation to the west of the cabin to find this duck.

Ga-KO Duck #32: Sokrovenno South

This is one of the areas where you face The End, but you can shoot this duck after defeating the boss. Go to the north end of the area and look for where the area splits into the northwest and northeast paths. This duck can be found on the cliff wall right at the point where the paths split.

Ga-KO Duck #33: Sokrovenno East

This is one of the areas where you face The End, but you can shoot this duck after defeating the boss. Go all the way to the north end of the area and the top of the river. You will find this duck in a small opening in the rocks.

Ga-KO Duck #34: Sokrovenno North

This is one of the areas where you face The End, but you can shoot this duck after defeating the boss. Go to the northeast corner of the area. You will find a large rock formation with a narrow path to its east. Go to the southern face of the rock formation to find this duck blending into the cliff wall.

Ga-KO Duck #35: Krasnogorje Tunnel

Climb to the top of the long ladder that plays the “Snake Eater” theme. Once at the top, look at the pipe to the left of the tunnel, and this duck is on top of this pipe.

Ga-KO Duck #36: Krasnogorje Mountain Base

You can find this duck on a rock formation that is a little northwest of the dead center of the zone.

Ga-KO Duck #37: Krasnogorje Mountainside

Go up the first north-facing path and then go up the south-facing path. At the end of the south path, look at the cliff on the other side of a small gap to find this duck blending into a bush.

Ga-KO Duck #38: Krasnogorje Mountaintop

Go all the way to the northwest corner of the area to find a stone structure. Look at the cliffside northeast of this building to find the duck blending into the rocks.

Ga-KO Duck #39: Krasnogorje Mountaintop: Behind Ruins

Stand in the middle of the cliff and look down at the rocks between the cliff and the base seen below. You will see the duck sitting on a snow-covered rock.

Ga-KO Duck #40: Krasnogorje Mountaintop Ruins

As you pass back through the building where you meet with EVA, look up in the hole in the ceiling to the left of the door that leads back out to Krasnogorje Mountaintop to find this duck.

Ga-KO Duck #41: Groznyj Grad Underground Tunnel

NOTE: This Duck is seen during The Fury Boss Fight; you must shoot it before beating the boss.

When the boss fight starts, go to the western tunnel and look through the opening in the west wall in the southwest corner to find this duck on a pipe.

Ga-KO Duck #42: Groznyj Grad Southwest

There are several hangars in this area, with 3 on the left and 3 on the right. Hangar 65 is the top hangar in the right trio. You can see this duck on top of the hangar. You can collect this duck when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Ga-KO Duck #43: Groznyj Grad Southeast

Go to the southeast part of the area and look at the top of a pole with 4 alarm sounders. This duck is on top of this pole. You can collect this duck when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Ga-KO Duck #44: Groznyj Grad Torture Room

When you enter the building, take the first right turn to find a blue door on the right side of the hallway. This duck is found on a shelf in this room. You can collect this duck when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Ga-KO Duck #45: Groznyj Grad Northwest

There are two rows of tanks in the southwest corner of this area. This duck is on top of the second tank from the bottom on the eastern row. You can collect this duck when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Ga-KO Duck #46: Groznyj Grad Northeast

There is a barbed wire fence that surrounds the watchtower on the east end of this area. The duck is sitting on the southwest corner of this fence. You can collect this duck when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Ga-KO Duck #47: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing

Once you enter the lab from the outside, turn to the left to see several medicinal plants growing. The duck is hiding among these plants. You can collect this duck when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Ga-KO Duck #48: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: West Wing Corridor

This is a single room area where you need to wear the Major Raikov uniform to pass through. Take off the uniform and look out the southern window to the left of the western door. The duck is on a windowsill outside. Shoot through the glass to hit it.

Ga-KO Duck #49: Tikhogornyj

NOTE: This Duck must be shot before going up the Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall ladder to return to Gronzyj Grad since you won’t be able to return during the rest of the playthrough.

Go to the north end of the area and look to the left of the large waterfall. You can find the duck blending in with the rocks on a small cliff.

Ga-KO Duck #50: Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall

NOTE: This Duck must be shot before going up the ladder to return to Gronzyj Grad since you won’t be able to return during the rest of the playthrough.

As you make your way through the tunnel behind the waterfall, look to your right until you find a second small area with a fence. This duck is behind this fence. It can be found right after you take the first left turn of the tunnel.

Ga-KO Duck #51: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Hanger

Look up in the rafters and you will find the duck on one of the beams to the east of the Shagohod.

Ga-KO Duck #52: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Hanger (Volgin Boss Fight)

NOTE: This Duck is only seen during the Volgin Boss Fight; you must shoot it before beating the boss.

There is a power box directly to the east of the start of the boss fight, and you can find this duck behind the grate on top of the power cables.

Ga-KO Duck #53: Groznyj Grad

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Duck. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Duck, reload the area to try again.

When EVA stops for the second time near the rows of tanks, look to the left and up at the watchtower to find this duck sitting on the edge.

Ga-KO Duck #54: Groznyj Grad Runway South

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Duck. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Duck, reload the area to try again.

This duck is found on a water cooler cylinder to the right of the courtyard, where EVA makes her first stop in front of a group of guards.

Ga-KO Duck #55: Groznyj Grad Runway

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Duck. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Duck, reload the area to try again.

As EVA drives up the runway, face forward and to the left (EVA’s side of the bike). On the side of the runway are several signs depicting numbers. Look for the sign on the left side of the runway with the number 11 to find this duck. If you aim at the sign from a distance with a sniper, EVA will slow down, making it easier to hit.

Ga-KO Duck #56: Groznyj Grad Runway (Shagohod Chase)

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Duck. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Duck, reload the area to try again.

As EVA drives up the runway, face forward and to the left (EVA’s side of the bike). On the side of the runway are several signs depicting numbers. Look for the sign on the left side of the runway and you will see a barrier between signs 25 and 26 to find this duck. If you aim at the sign from a distance with a sniper, EVA will slow down, making it easier to hit.

Ga-KO Duck #57: Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (Sniper Section)

NOTE: This Duck is only seen during the Sniper section while you’re waiting for the Shagohod to cross the bridge; you must shoot it before you destroy the bridge as the Shagohod crosses.

Look at the mountain to the right of the bridge, and you will find this duck on the edge of the cliff close to the far end of the bridge.

Ga-KO Duck #58: Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (Shagohod Boss Fight)

NOTE: This Duck is only seen during the Shagohod Boss Fight; you must shoot it before beating the boss.

Go to the south edge of the boss arena and look at the destroyed bridge to find this duck.

Ga-KO Duck #59: Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge North

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Duck. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Duck, reload the area to try again.

After passing through a cave tunnel, you will arrive at a small outpost where several enemies will ambush you. This duck is on the front of a car to the left of the watchtower.

G-KO Duck #60: Lazorevo South

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Duck. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Duck, reload the area to try again.

This is one of the easiest ducks to miss in the entire game. About 40 seconds into the zone, make sure you’re facing the direction the bike is going and keep an eye on the area on your left (EVA’s side of the bike). You will see a large branch of a nearby tree on the ground. The duck is sitting on this branch.

Ga-KO Duck #61: Lazorevo North

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Duck. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Duck, reload the area to try again.

After about 30 seconds in this area, you will head toward the river to cross it. Right before crossing it, look for a large rock in the water. The duck is sitting on this rock.

Ga-KO Duck #62: Zaozyorje West

While escorting EVA and after the guards appear in a cutscene, go down the west path. You will find a log that you need to cross to get over a chasm. While on the log, look down into the chasm. You will find this duck in the southwest corner of the hole in the ground.

Ga-KO Duck #63: Zaozyorje East

Look on the cliffside to the west of the northern exit to the area to find this duck.

Ga-KO Duck #64: Rokovoj Bereg

NOTE: This Duck is only seen during The Boss final fight; you must shoot it before beating the boss.

Look on top of the tree that is directly northeast of the center of the boss arena to find this duck.

After you shoot all of the Ga-KO Ducks, you will unlock the “It’s Duck Season” Achievement and Trophy. Complete the game and you will unlock the AT-Camo. This is a Ghillie Suit, a piece of equipment that will give you a massive boost to your Camo Index. This is the only way to get this item.

You now know where to find all Ga-KO Duck locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.