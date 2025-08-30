With the advent of a Photo Mode, the Camera item in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is kinda obsolete, but with this game being a faithful remake of the original title, this classic piece of equipment can still be earned in the game. Players who want a bit more of a hands-on approach to their pictures will want to make sure they don’t miss this item. This guide will show players how to get the Camera in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Camera in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

You can get the Camera easily by simply beating the game for the first time. On subsequent New Game+ playthroughs, the Camera will be in your Backpack. There is, however, a place where you can get the Camera during that first playthrough. To equip this item, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Items tab and select the Camera. You can only have 8 items equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the camera.

You can find the Camera in the Groznyj Grad Torture Room. You can get this at any point after you enter Groznyi Grad. When you first arrive at the base at night and return during the day to destroy the Shagohod, it is not on the critical path, so you will need to go out of your way to get it. After you get captured and imprisoned, you are forced to escape the Torture Room building, giving you a chance to grab the item as you escape your cell. Whether you do it during your escape or during your exploration of the base, go into the guard station in the northeast corner of the building. The Camera can be found on the ground in the corner of the room between the doors that lead into the room.

You now know how to get the Camera in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.