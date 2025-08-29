Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – The End Boss Fight Guide

The End is the third member of the COBRA Unit players will enocunter in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This aging marksman is the grandfather of modern sniping and is one of the most unique boss fights in the entire game. Taking him down won’t be as simple as shooting him and dodging attacks. Players who want to lay this seasoned warrior to rest are in for a battle of endurance that tests their ability to hunt in the lush Russian jungle. Players will need to track down The End and counteract his remarkable sniping abilities, so allow me to provide some tips on how to do that! This guide will show players how to beat The End Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Beat The End Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Just like most of the other bosses in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, you can choose between either performing lethal or non-lethal attacks against The End. Weapons that use real bullets or other weapons that kill normal enemies will deplete the health bar of the boss, while non-lethal weapons will chip away at their stamina bar. If you can fully deplete either bar, you will win the boss fight, but beating the boss by non-lethal means will give you an extra reward.

The End boss fight is a sniper duel that goes across multiple areas. The End will find a cliff perch to overlook the area, shooting Tranq bullets at you from far away. As you get shot, your screen will start to blur and your Stamina will rapidly drop. You will need to go into the Cure menu to remove the Tranq dart.

Your goal is to find The End and either counter-snipe him or get in close to do some damage. There are only a few locations in each zone where The End can be found, which you can check by looking at the Map. When you discover a location, a white circle will appear on the map and when you find The End, a red circle will appear.

There are a lot of ways to track down The End. One of the most straightforward ways to use his bullets to track his position or to look out for the glint in his sniper scope. These put you directly in his line of sight, so it’s very dangerous, but the isn’t any need to use any additional equipment, so anyone can do it.

You can also use the Directional Mic in your Weapon tab to try and find him. By equipping and aiming this device, you can hear Then End breathing or talking to himself if you aim it in his direction, giving you a sense of where he is. You can also hear his parrot, which will usually be close to him.

If you have the Thermal Goggles, you can use them to track his footprints in the ground. This is best used after you find him and he attempts to flee. He will flashbang you so you can easily lose track of him. When you regain your vision, you can equip these goggles to figure out which direction he went.

The most unique way to find him is to capture his pet Parrot. You can do this by hitting the bird with a Tranq dart and then picking up the creature. Equip the cage with the Parrot as a weapon and throw it on the ground to release the bird. He will fly directly back to The End. You can see the bird circling above The End. You can hear both the bird and the boss talking more with the Directional Mic if you lose sight of the Parrot.

Now that you know several ways to track down the aging sniper, it’s important to mention that before you start doing damage to the boss that you should hold up the boss. Sneak up behind The End and when the CQC prompt appears, aim your gun at him. He will drop his rifle and lie prone on the ground. Aim at his head and he will shake. Do this 3 times, and he will drop the Moss Camouflage. When you wear this uniform, you will regenerate health while in direct sunlight.

Once you find The End, shoot him with your weapon of choice. Use CQC and Tranq bullets if you want to beat him non-lethally. After you do a bit of damage to the boss, he will throw a flashbang and run away. Note that as he runs, he can become tired and will pause to catch his breath. The running will also deplete some of his stamina, giving you a little help if you’re trying to go the non-lethal route. If you lose track of him, you will need to hunt him down again with the same tips mentioned above.

Repeat the process of tracking down The End and doing damage when you find him until you deplete his health or stamina to zero.

If you beat the boss non-lethally, you will get the Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle. Go to the clearing in the forest where The End blows up in the northwest part of Sokrovenno North. In the place of his body, you will find the floating black case. Walk into the case to get the Mosin Nagant.

You now know how to beat The End boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.