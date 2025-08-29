Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater brings the series back to the 60s, meaning the high-tech equipment that Solid Snake uses in the other games are traded out for more primative hardware. Beacuse of this, some of the game’s most useful items require a Battery to power them. Players can track down a few Batteries to power items like the Night Vision and Thermal Goggles as well as the Motion Sensors and other items. Players will want to know where to get all of these Batteries to make sure they can always use these pieces of equipment. This guide will show players where to find all battery locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Battery Locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are a total of 3 fixed Battery locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This means these three Batteries will spawn in every single playthrough of the game. There are ways to recharge these Batteries as well as ways to get more Batteries, even if they aren’t guaranteed. Here is the full breakdown of how to find all 3 Battery locations.

Battery #1

The first Battery is in the Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch. You will enter this cave after completing the Ocelot boss fight. This is a pitch-black zone that you might struggle to see in before getting the Torch. There are a few ways to reach the Battery. Once can be found right at the start of the area. Go to the west end of the first chamber you land in after the Ocelot fight to find a passage. Go to the end of this passage to find a pool of water. Swim along the left wall until you reach land.

The other way to reach this Battery is to stick to the left wall until you find a path that leads to a water-filled area with multiple waterfalls. This is the same room where you can find the Torch. When you enter this watery area, stick to the left wall and you will find a narrow opening in the wall. Go down this path and look to your left to see an area you can drop down into.

Both these paths lead to a small area with the Battery on the ground.

Battery #2

The next battery is in Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West. Make your way through this area and go past a guard station. You will find a small lounge room that leads to a control room with several terminals. You will find this Battery behind a terminal near the entrance.

Battery #3

The last Battery spawn is in Groznyj Grad Underground Tunnel. Go down a staircase to reach a railing overlooking the arena where you fight The Fury. Turn to the right to see a red barrel. Destroy the barrel and go to the area behind the barrel. You will find several items, including a Battery.

Other Ways to Get Batteries

While these are the 3 Battery spawn locations that are found throughout the game, you can hold up guards and get them to drop items for you. There is a chance that these guards will drop a Battery for you.

Battery Charger: Russian Glowcaps

If you don’t have any batteries left, you can use the Russian Glowcaps plants, green fungus found throughout the jungle. These mushrooms can be used to provide a slight charge to your battery-equipped items, like the NVG and Thermal Goggles.

You can now find all of the battery locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.