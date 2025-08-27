Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All SVD Sniper Rifle Locations

For much of the early hours of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, players are limited to engaging enemies from close range. The SVD is the first long-range rifle that players can get their hands on and allows for further engagements and improved accuracy compared to many of the other weapons in the game. Players will want to make sure they don’t miss this powerful gun, so allow me to reveal all of the possible places it can be found! This guide will show players where to find all SVD Sniper Rifle locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the SVD Sniper Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are three locations where you can find the SVD Sniper Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, one in the Virtuous Mission prologue and the other two are in the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario. If you get the sniper during Virtuous Mission, you will still need to get it again when you go through Operation Snake Eater. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the SVD. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the sniper rifle.

Virtuous Mission

The SVD found during the Virtuous Mission is right at the start of the mission in the Dremuchij North zone, the third area you to during the game’s prologue, and is the first area you encounter guards patrolling the area. Go past the first guard and stick to the right wall until you find a path going to the east. Go to the end of the path and you can find the sniper in a floating black case near the tall grass.

Operation Snake Eater

There are two locations where you find the SVD during Operation Snake Eater.

Location #1

You can find the SVD in the Ponizovje West area of Operation Snake Eater. This is an optional zone that you can find by following the western path at the north end of Ponizovje South river.

This is a facility exterior found along the water with two wooden docks. Once on the docks, go all the way to the left side of the facility wall to find a small door that leads to a storage room. Inside this area is a lot of ammo and equipment. Among all these floating crates is a black case that you can walk into and pick up the SVD found inside.

Location #2

If you miss the first SVD, you can find another location during the boss fight against The End in the Sokrovenno South area. There is a small armory building at the east end of the area, which is the zone where you begin the boss fight against The End. The floating black case can be found in this single-room building with the SVD found inside.

You now know how to get the SVD Sniper Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.