Dead Space Remake: Scientific Methods Side Mission Walkthrough | Whole Again Achievement Guide

Dead Space Remake introduces new Side Missions that you can take part in as you attempt to survive the horrors of the USG Ishimura. These Side Missions delve into the backstory of the Necromorph outbreak and the eventual fall of the mining vessel. Each one also comes with an Achievement for completing them. One of these Side Missions is known as Scientific Methods and follows the story of Issac’s girlfriend, Nicole. This guide will provide players with a walkthrough on how to complete the Scientific Methods Side Mission in Dead Space Remake.

How To Complete The Scientific Methods Side Mission In Dead Space Remake

Scientific Methods tells the story of Nicole’s investigation into the origin of the Necromorph outbreak through logs and hologram recordings that you discover throughout the Ishimura. This Side Mission can be started in Chapter 2: Intensive Care as you make your way through the Medical wing of the mining ship and can be completed at the earliest in Chapter 10: End of Days. It is important to note that this mission can be started at any point in the game before the Point of No Return at the end of Chapter 11: Alternate Solution.

Side Mission Start: Acquire Nicole’s Log from her Office

In Chapter 2, you will make your way to the First floor of the Medical and enter Nicole’s office, shown on the map below. Pick up the Audio log called “Nicole’s Log” on her desk and listen to it to officially begin the side mission. The log has Nicole discussing Harris, a person exposed to the Marker on Aegis VII, showing improvements thanks to her treatments, though Dr. Mercer aims to take Harris from her for its “religious significance.” After listening to the log, you will begin to track her RIG signature to follow her path through the ship.

Objective #1: Investigate the Emergency Room in Medical and Find Nicole’s Secret Room

Continue deeper into the Medical facility until you reach the Emergency room. You will find a hologram recording of Nicole with a patient asking for more help down in Medical before she runs towards a corner with a closed-off shower. You will need to open a path here and gain access to this shower.

This can be done by powering up the circuit breaker to the right of the shower and rerouting power from the room’s lights to the shower. Once it is open, you will be able to move the wall of the shower with Kenesis to reveal a secret room that Nicole used for patient sessions away from the Unitologists’ supervision. Inside is an Audio Log you need to listen to. Here we learn that a body was discovered that Nicole can perform an autopsy on to get new information about the Necromorph threat. Once the log is complete, you will be able to move on to the next objective.

Objective #2: Find the Autopsy Location in Engineering

You will need to progress the main story until you reach Chapter 3: Course Correction when you gain access to Engineering. Once here, make your way to the Machine Shop in the area’s third floor and then enter the Calibration Room shown on the map below. Inside you will find another hologram recording, this time of Nicole performing the previously mentioned autopsy. She sets out to find Dr. Kyne to ask him about their findings on the Mining Deck. Once the hologram finishes playing, the next step will be unlocked.

Objective #3: Find Kyne’s Hideout in Mining Deck

The Mining wing of the Ishimura will be unlocked once you reach Chapter 7: Into the Void. Make your way down to the second floor of the area and go to the Secure Storage area (on the map, it is called Equipment Supply). At the end of this hallway is a circuit breaker that will open the lock doors found in this hallway. Reroute the power to “Storage 2” to open up Kyne’s hideout. Pick up the Audio Log sitting on the bed to the left to hear Kyne tell Nicole to go to Dr. Mercer’s quarters on the Crew Deck. When the log completes, the final step of the Side Mission becomes available.

Objective #4: Investigate Mercer’s Quarters

The final step of the Scientific Methods Side Mission will remain locked until you reach Chapter 10: End of Days when the Crew Deck becomes available. Once you reach the area, you will be tasked with destroying tendrils to clear a path through the flesh-covered wing of the ship. On the third floor of the area where you destroy the second tendril, make your way to the Guest Consultant Suite where Issac will hallucinate a previous video recording with Nicole. Continue to the room at the end of the Consultant Suite to find Mercer’s Quarters. Interact with the computer on the desk. The final hologram recording sees Mercer take Nicole’s research to use it on Harris to further perfect his Hunter.

After watching the final Hologram recording, you will complete the Scientific Methods Side Mission and will be completed and you will unlock the Whole Again Achievement in Dead Space Remake.

