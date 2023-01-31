Dead Space Remake: All Weapon Locations | Full Arsenal Achievement

Dead Space Remake sees the classic weapons from the 2008 survival horror game once again making an appearance as they aid you in your journey through the halls of the USG Ishimura. Unlike the original, however, these weapons aren’t simply bought from the store and are instead found throughout the ship, with a few of them fairly easy to miss while others are required to progress. Once you find each and every weapon, you will also unlock the Full Arsenal Achievement, so whether you want to have as much firepower as possible to fight back against the Necromorphs or are simply looking to be a completionist, I can help point you in the direction of all of the weapons in the game. This guide will show players where to find all the weapons in Dead Space Remake and unlock the Full Arsenal Achievement.

All Weapon Locations In Dead Space Remake

There are a total of 7 weapons in Dead Space Remake, with 1 of them being unmissable and necessary to progress through the game. The rest of the weapons can be missed but can be picked up at any point after you pass them as long as you backtrack to them prior to the Point of No Return at the end of Chapter 11: Alternate Solution. When I mention the Chapter that these weapons can be found, that is the earliest point that they can be acquired.

Plasma Cutter

The iconic weapon of the Dead Space franchise, the Plasma Cutter is found on the same workbench that it is found in the original game and is unmissable. After you get separated from your team and escape from your first encounter with Necromorphs in an elevator, you will arrive at the Service Workshop. You will need to pick up the Plasma Cutter under the “CUT OFF THEIR LIMBS” writing on the wall.

Pulse Rifle

Technically the first weapon that you can miss, though it is fairly hard to do so since it is directly on the critical path. After moving the boxes with the Kenesis Module, you will reach the Medical wing’s Tram Station. A dying security guard will drop her Pulse Rifle, allowing you to pick it up.

Ripper

In Chapter 3: Course Correction, you will make your way to Engineering and need to restart three parts of the ship’s Engine. You will make your way through an area called the Machine Shop. Directly at the bottom of a staircase is a dead body decapitated by a saw blade. Next to this body is where you can pick up the Ripper.

Flamethrower

During Chapter 3: Course Correction, you are tasked with making your way through the Engineering wing to restart the engine of the ship. You will eventually reach the fifth floor of the area and need to make your way through a grotesque and flesh-covered hallway on your way to Fuel Storage. A body that has been absorbed into the wall can be found directly on the path forward holding the flamethrower. Interact with it to add it to your Inventory.

This is actually a weapon that is fairly easy to miss. In Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent, you will be tasked with rerouting power to the ADS Cannons on the ship’s exterior. When you are heading to Mining Administration, there is a door to the right that you can easily miss leading to the Records Office that requires Level 2 Security Clearance to enter. Inside next to a corpse is where you will be able to pick up the Contact Beam.

Line Gun

In Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion on your return to Medical, progress through the area and go through the ER Hallway A and find the Emergency Equipment Storage that is locked by Level 2 Security Clearance. Open the door and find the Line Gun sitting on the blood-soaked ground.

Force Gun

The final weapon is found in Chapter 6: Environmental Hazards. After creating the Enzyme, make your way to the first Wheezer that you need to inject on the second floor of the Hydroponics wing. Across from the room with the first Wheezer is West Seedling Room A locked by Level 2 Security Clearance. Unlock the door to find the Force Gun next to a dead scientist and some dead Necromorphs.

When all of these weapons are collected, you will unlock the Full Arsenal Achievement. There is an extra ultimate weapon known as the Hand Cannon that is unlocked for beating the game on its Impossible Difficulty, but it is not tied to this Achievement. Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements and trophies for the Dead Space Remake.

