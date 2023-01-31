Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Fans Get A Look At Ashika Island Map

There is plenty of hype built around the Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. The new season is coming next month, and with it comes the Resurgence mode. But to make matters even better is that this new mode will come with a brand new map. It’s a smaller map, but players can expect to battle it out on Ashika Island. Today, we’re getting a few more images of this map before it makes its grand debut next month.

Underground Waterway – Ashika Island 📍



Deep below the Earth

Long tendrils branching outward

Warmth knows no home here



QRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns to reveal the tac map. pic.twitter.com/uyb04mLEXw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 31, 2023

Ashika Island has a few points of interest that you might want to check into. For instance, there’s a shipwreck area, Tsuki Castle, a residential section, Oganikku Farms, Beach Club, a port, to even a Town Center. These are new areas you’ll want to dive into and get familiar with soon, as they could deliver some useful sections during matches. As mentioned, this map will apparently be based on the Resurgence mode. If you’re not familiar with this mode, then we have you covered.

Beach Club – Ashika Island 📍



Not a vacation

Don’t let cabanas deceive

Grab sand, take cover



QRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns to explore more of the island. pic.twitter.com/hs4t496jR6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 31, 2023

With Resurgence mode, players are still getting a battle royale experience but with a smaller map. That should make for a more chaotic experience. A big component of this mode is the fact that players have a respawn. However, the player can only respawn if their team manages to stay alive for a countdown period. The more often a player dies, the longer the respawn countdown takes. This component, added to the fact you’re battling on a smaller map, should make for quite a tense match.

Town Center – Ashika Island 📍



Long range or up close

Through the market’s many stalls

Find the next shootout



QRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns to explore more of the island. pic.twitter.com/KA5G8YVb79 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 31, 2023

But while we’re waiting for that game mode to make a return, we do have new images for the upcoming Ashika Island map. You can view them from the embedded tweets in this article. The official Call of Duty Twitter account started to share different areas of Ashika Island today, and it’s our first big look into the new map. That should hopefully tie some players over until the game hits the new season, and this content is readily available for players to enjoy.

Regardless, there’s plenty of time to enjoy the game before this mode and map are released. Players who are interested in the second season will have to wait until February 15, 2023. Initially, there were plans to bring this map out sooner, but it looks as if the development team needed more time to work on the content before it was ready for players.