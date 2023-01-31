The Sims 4 Infants Update Launches March 14

One of the most exciting updates for The Sims 4 has been revealed at last, and it’s heading into the base game this spring. As part of the first episode of EA’s new Behind The Sims community stream, the game’s developer Maxis unveiled the new update, which is focused on giving the youngest inhabitants of The Sims 4 a lot more to do.

The big focus for the March 14 update will be on babies, as revealed during the community stream. Up to now, the baby stage in The Sims 4 isn’t really that exciting until babies reach toddlerhood. At that point, players can interact with their toddler Sims a lot more and see how their individual personalities develop. Now though, Maxis is adding a new life stage into the game, to ensure that players can explore and play with their Sims right from the earliest stages of their lives. Players will be able to create their own infants in the game’s character creation suite, with players having options for how their Sims’ infant offspring will look and what outfits they’ll wear. You can check out the new baby-themed content heading into The Sims 4 in a couple of months’ time right here.

Players will certainly see more realistic behaviour from their infants in The Sims 4 from March onwards. As well as being able to create their own look, babies will act more like actual babies, in that they’ll crawl, burp, spit up, be able to be breastfed and learn how to eat solid foods in their high chair. In ensuring they’ve covered everything infants love to do, players will discover that babies can also bite, just as soon as they grow teeth. Players will also be able to take part in a range of caring activities and games with their infants, such as giving them a bath, throwing birthday parties and playing peekaboo.

The stream also provides some behind-the-scenes insight into the creative process for the new infant life stage, which is bound to be a big hit with The Sims 4‘s massive community of players. As explained by the game’s production lead Graham Nardone, the key objective for the development team was to “surpass player expectations” relating to the babies’ life stage and to ensure a “much more natural progression for Sims’ early stages of life.” The Sims 4 software engineer Carl Zhang also elaborates on the new technologies implemented when integrating babies into the game, with players now able to sit down whilst holding their infant, nurse them with either a bottle or by breastfeeding, and pass their baby from one Sim to another. It all looks incredibly realistic and should be a huge hit with those who’ve been eagerly awaiting this update.

The Sims 4 will launch its Infants update on March 14. The game is available free to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.