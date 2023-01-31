PC Requirements For Like A Dragon: Ishin! Revealed

The countdown to the release of Like A Dragon: Ishin! is well and truly in full swing now that February is almost upon us. For those planning on playing the game on PC, the title’s minimum and recommended system requirements have now been revealed. Thankfully, it seems as though Like A Dragon: Ishin! won’t be too punishing on PC players, which is just as well when you consider the steep PC specifications of certain recent new releases.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! looks set to be a hit with longstanding fans of the Yakuza/Like A Dragon series and will take players back in time to Kyo, a fictionalized historical version of Tokyo in the 1860s. As a remake of the Japanese-only original Like A Dragon: Ishin! from 2014, the game has been remastered and built in Unreal Engine 4 rather than Ryu Ga Gotoku’s signature Dragon Engine. The game recently released a new story overview trailer, giving players a bit more insight into the saga of protagonist Sakamoto Ryoma and the hunt for justice he’ll find himself on in this new Like A Dragon adventure. You can check it out for yourself right here for a flavour of what’s to come in a couple of weeks’ time.

As spotted by GameRant, ahead of the game’s upcoming launch the Like A Dragon: Ishin! Steam page has been updated, with the minimum and recommended PC requirements to run the game listed below.

Like A Dragon: Ishin Minimum System Requirements

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 2 GB or AMD Radeon RX 460, 2 GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 2 GB or AMD Radeon RX 460, 2 GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 60 GB available space

: 60 GB available space Sound Card : Windows Compatible Audio Device

: Windows Compatible Audio Device Additional Notes: 1080p Low @ 30 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set.

Like A Dragon: Ishin Recommended System Requirements

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 60 GB available space

: 60 GB available space Sound Card : Windows Compatible Audio Device

: Windows Compatible Audio Device Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! launches on February 21 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Those who pre-order the game now ahead of its release will receive three bonus weapons and four days of Early Access to the game on February 17th.