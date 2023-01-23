Like A Dragon: Ishin Already Has Some Iconic Mini-Games

Ahead of the game’s release next month, SEGA has been treating fans of the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise to some teasers of Like A Dragon: Ishin!. Although the signature action in the Like A Dragon series focuses on brutal combat and compelling storytelling, another core component of the franchise is its playable mini-games.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! looks set to be no exception, with a new trailer showcasing some of the weird and wonderful pastimes players can sink some time into during their adventures as Sakamoto Ryoma. Players will be able to take a time out from the main storyline and fight encounters with some incredibly fun-looking mini-games. One of the standout activities has to be chicken racing, which is bound to bring out the competitive spirit in any Like A Dragon player.

You can check out a new trailer that gives an overview of all the upcoming mini-games available in Like A Dragon: Ishin right here to get a feel for your next favourite side hustle.

As can be seen in the trailer, available mini-games include the graceful-looking buyo dancing, which will challenge Ryoma’s fan-waving skills to their graceful maximum. Also showcased in the clip is the chicken racing mini-game, complete with running commentary and some comedically-named birds in the mix. Next up is the dice game cho-han, as well as everyone’s favourite rock, paper scissors, which is fairly self-explanatory. Players will also be able to spend time fishing, which in this clip is classed as a mini-game rather than a standalone activity.

Those who enjoy card games will be able to try their hand at koi-koi, oicho-kabu and poker. Then there’s the return of karaoke, a longstanding series familiar and interesting choice for a game set in the 1860s. Fans of a drinking challenge can take on opponents in the sake showdown, or test out their noodle-serving prowess in the udon shop. There’s also an intriguing-looking mini-game called cannon coaching, which looks as though it’s all about learning how to slice up cannonballs in mid-air as opposed to providing life-affirming advice to pieces of artillery. Finally, players will be able to indulge their romantic side with a bit of sensual healing, although what exactly this entails is left up to the imagination at the moment.

Basically, there’s a lot more to do in Like A Dragon: Ishin! aside from the game’s core story and action. Those looking to dive into the title don’t have too much longer to wait. Like A Dragon: Ishin! launches on February 21 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Those who pre-order the game now ahead of its release will receive three bonus weapons and four days of Early Access to the game on February 17th.

