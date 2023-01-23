Hogwarts Legacy Developers Tease The Mandrake Seedling

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more anticipated video game titles coming out this year. For a good while, we’ve waited for the title to make its way out, and now we’re nearly at its grand debut. Of course, that doesn’t mean the developers don’t have anything new to showcase. For weeks now, the studios have continued to tease different characters, spells, and locations which we’ll get to visit within the game. Today, a new tweet from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account highlights one magical plant that will prove to be quite useful.

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, you might already be well familiar with the Mandrake Seedling. This is a plant that can prove to be equally annoying as is useful. Players will find that when you unearth the Mandrake Seedling, it will shriek incredibly loud, making it well worth having some earmuffs nearby if you don’t want to blow your eardrums out. What makes this plant useful is the fact that you can use Mandrakes as a means to stun and harm enemies. Since it’s a shriek attack, you’ll deal stuns across a radius, making it great to pull out and use when too many enemies pop up nearby.

With that said, we know that there are still plenty of other useful attack spells and plants that will prove to be useful. While we’re still waiting for the game to release, there are some notable leaks that help highlight more of what’s to come. Recent leaks have shared information on what types of quests we’ll have in the game alongside one location that won’t be featured in Hogwarts Legacy. With that said, if you are looking to avoid spoilers, it is best to avoid reading those articles.

At any rate, we don’t have long of a wait before we’re able to dive into Hogwarts Legacy for ourselves. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023. When it does release, you’ll find the game available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Meanwhile, those on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms will have to wait a bit longer for the game to release later this year. For now, you can check out the most recent trailer cinematic for the game in the video we have embedded above.

Source