Apex Legends Season 16 Event Reportedly Comes With New Game Mode

The battle royale genre is still thriving today, with plenty of new games consistently hitting the marketplace. Regardless, there are still a few notable titles that are always recommended by fans. One of those that have continued to find newcomers and veteran players logging in regularly is Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends. This title is completely free-to-play and has gained a massive following. The developers have brought out different seasonal content and events to keep players joining in on the fun. In fact, we might already have some insight into one event slated to come out for Season 16.

A new report has surfaced online from Insider Gaming, which has proven to have a solid track record. Recently, the publication has announced a new game mode coming to the title, which was revealed by their sources. When Season 16 releases into the game next month, players can expect a new limited-time game mode called Sun Squad. This will add a new environmental hazard to deal with as you attempt to gun down the opposing squads. That’s, of course, if this report proves to be true.

According to the report from Insider Gaming, players can expect Sun Squad to roll out on March 28, 2023. With this season, Sun Squads will be a playable game mode that adds random bursts of heat waves across the entire map. It’s said that the only means of surviving or at least not getting hit with some damage is by seeking indoor coverage. Once the heatwave hits, players will have to resort back to different buildings around the map or seek out a special item.

Apparently, there will be some sunglasses that will act as a means to avoid taking damage. These will be dropped from care packages, so be on the lookout for those. Regardless, we’re not entirely sure just if this event will actually come out into the game. So far, no official announcement has been made about the Sun Squad event. But that doesn’t mean there’s not some incentive to jump into the game right now. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the title, there was a recent event that went live for the game. Players can jump into the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event. This also brings out a new limited-time game mode called Hardcore Royale.

Again, Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game that you can download and enjoy right now. Players will find the game available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Source