Skip and Loafer Anime Reveals Official Trailer, Premieres April 2023

A new trailer for the upcoming Skip and Loafer anime series was revealed on Monday, a day after a new key visual and cast additions were revealed. Skip and Loafer is set to release in April 2023 with studio P.A. Works handling the animation production and will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. A teaser trailer for the series that was released in June 2022 can be viewed below as well.

Skip and Loafer official trailer

Skip and Loafer Anime Cast

Sousuke Shima — Akinori Egoshi (main role debut)

— Akinori Egoshi (main role debut) Mitsumi Iwakura — Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Oumae – Sound! Euphonium, Rebecca – Cyberpunk Edgerunners)

— Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Oumae – Sound! Euphonium, Rebecca – Cyberpunk Edgerunners) Mika Egashira — Yuka Terasaki (Chidori Takashiro – Kiznaiver, Vuelo Eluko – Made in Abyss Season 2)

— Yuka Terasaki (Chidori Takashiro – Kiznaiver, Vuelo Eluko – Made in Abyss Season 2) Yuzuki Murashige — Maaya Uchida (Hiyori Ika – Noragmi, Rikka Takanashi – Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!)

— Maaya Uchida (Hiyori Ika – Noragmi, Rikka Takanashi – Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!) Makoto Kurume — Megumi Han (Gon Freecss – Hunter x Hunter, Obito Uchiha (young) – Naruto: Shippuden)

Skip and Loafer teaser trailer

Skip and Loafer Anime Staff

Director / Series Composition : Kotomi Deai (Natsume’s Book of Friends Seasons 5 and 6, The Rolling Girls)

/ : Kotomi Deai (Natsume’s Book of Friends Seasons 5 and 6, The Rolling Girls) Music : Takatsugu Wakabayashi (Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, Dragonar Academy)

: Takatsugu Wakabayashi (Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, Dragonar Academy) Character Design : Manami Umeshita (Stella Women’s Academy, High School Division Class C³)

: Manami Umeshita (Stella Women’s Academy, High School Division Class C³) Chief Animation Director: Manami Umeshita (March Comes In Like a Lion eps 7, 10-22)

Manga

Written and illustrated by Misaki Takamatsu, Skip and Loafer began serialization in Monthly Afternoon magazine in August 2018. The ongoing series has released a total of 8 volumes with the latest one just released today (January 23). No release date has been announced for Volume 9. US-based publisher Seven Seas Entertainment licenses the series in English in both print and digital and has already released the first 6 volumes with the next not being set to release until May 9, 2023.

In 2020, Skip and Loafer was ranked 7th, alongside the critically acclaimed series Ranking of Kings, on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list of best manga to read for male readers. A year later, Skip and Loafer placed 46th on Da Vinci Magazine‘s iconic “Book of the Year” list for 2021. While the manga hasn’t won any major awards, Skip and Loafer was still nominated for the 2020 Manga Taishou (comic grand prize) award and ended up placing 3rd. That same year, it was also nominated in the general category for the 2020 Kodansha Manga Awards and then again two years later in 2022 for the same award.

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she’s so focused on reaching her goals that she’s not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who’s as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side? (manga synopsis via Seven Seas Entertainment)

The Skip and Loafer anime series revealed the first official trailer on Monday ahead of its premiere in April. The series will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Source: Official Twitter