World War Z: Aftermath Horde Mode XL Launches Tomorrow

A launch trailer just dropped showing some first-look details of exactly how many zombies players will be dealing with as part of World War Z: Aftermath‘s new Horde Mode XL. The new mode launches tomorrow alongside a new weapon progression system. However, it’s fair to say that there’ll be plenty of need for enhanced weaponry given the sheer volume of undead that’ll be thrown at players in this new Horde Mode XL update.

Taking to the official PlayStation blog, Sergey Danchenko, Lead Game Designer at Saber Interactive, shared further details on the zombie title’s new mode. Primarily, there are going to be a lot more zombies heading into the game as part of the Horde Mode XL content, which brings with it a new map that players must use to survive the onslaught of zombie waves. Whilst some of the waves will have the standard amount of zombies, other horde waves will feature “XL waves,” which will include an impressive 1,000 zombies all in one go.

Players must stay alive as long as they can and prevent the zombies from getting to the civilians holed up inside a shopping mall. In order to do this, they’ll need to stock up on defensive supplies and work out a solid co-op strategy in order to stave off the onslaught of undead. You can check out the new Horde Mode XL launch trailer right here to see just how many zombies Saber Interactive has managed to pack into this new experience for yourself.

In addition, Danchenko has provided new insight into the weapon progression system that will be implemented as part of tomorrow’s update. Perhaps most significant is the news that weapons will now have three unique perk slots that can be unlocked as players progress with their chosen bit of equipment. These perks will be either Common or Unique, with players allowed to install one Unique perk and two Common perks on their weapon as they level it up. It’s expected that this will lead to greater flexibility when it comes to customising weapons to suit players’ unique playstyles in World War Z: Aftermath. Players will also now be able to apply any skin to any weapon, as they’ll no longer be locked into particular weapon stats.

It’s clear that World War Z: Aftermath is still getting plenty of attention from its developers, with Saber Interactive promising further “exciting updates in 2023.” The new update goes live tomorrow for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Those on last-generation consoles won’t be able to access the update in its entirety, although the overhaul of weapon progression will be available to those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Source