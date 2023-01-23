The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Has Been Delayed

There is plenty of hype built around the next big VR headset release. Sony is gearing up for the launch of the PlayStation VR2, which is said to be quite the upgrade from the original headset. With that said, the VR headset is only worth picking up if there are enough exciting video game releases alongside it. For those of you picking the headset to enjoy The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR might be in for some slight disappointment. It looks like this game will be missing the launch alongside the PlayStation VR2 headset.

Fans of The Dark Pictures Anthology could get a new immersive experience with the game universe. A VR gaming is currently being developed that would act as a rail shooter. Within the game, players are riding a horror-themed roller coaster similar to developers, Supermassive Games, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood release. However, the gameplay experience would feature a few different worlds we’ve come to from the first season of The Dark Pictures Anthology. While the developers were initially launching this game on February 22, 2023, alongside the launch of the PlayStation VR2, we just received word of the game being delayed.

A Message from the Switchback VR team. pic.twitter.com/7w5PvBv7Ps — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) January 23, 2023

Supermassive Games took to Twitter and announced that the new release date for The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is set for March 16, 2023. There wasn’t much insight as to what exactly is holding the game up. Instead, the studio had noted that the game needed more polish to bring out a truly terrifying experience when it’s released. Unfortunately, that means pushing it a few weeks back and missing out on the actual launch of the PlayStation VR2 headset. At the very least, it doesn’t look like we’ll have too long of a wait before the game is readily available.

It would be less than a month before we get our hands on the game. Fortunately, the game developers are at least giving players a heads-up on the delay, as we’re still a month out before the PlayStation VR2 headset is even released. For now, if you haven’t already checked out the game trailer for The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, then you can check out the video embedded above.

