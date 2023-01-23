Life Is Strange 2 Heading To Nintendo Switch Next Month

Good news for Nintendo Switch gamers as one of the best-loved narrative adventure series adds another title to the platform’s catalogue. Square Enix and DON’T NOD have revealed that Life Is Strange 2 will make its way onto Nintendo Switch on February 2.

The award-winning title is available to pre-order now from the Nintendo eShop although there’s not too long to wait until its released for the Switch. Life Is Strange 2 first launched back in 2018 with its first episode, although to date the game has only been available to players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. It’s also playable via backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, but this is the first time the sequel to the original Life Is Strange will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch.

Those who haven’t had the opportunity to experience Life Is Strange 2 yet can remind themselves a bit about what’s in store with the game’s official Nintendo Switch announcement trailer. The sequel tells a new story in the same episodic format as the original Life Is Strange game, albeit with a new but equally compelling cast of characters to connect with. Check out the trailer for yourself right here to get a feel for the narrative action to come in Life Is Strange 2.

As can be seen from the trailer, this is an action-packed title with plenty of thought-provoking moments to contend with. Players starting out on their Life Is Strange 2 adventures for the first time will find themselves on a road trip like no other, with plenty of signature Life Is Strange charm along for the ride.

In Life Is Strange 2, players will find themselves stepping into the shoes of 16-year-old Sean Diaz, whose life is suddenly turned upside down in an instant. A series of events unfold in which Sean’s younger brother discovers he has telekinetic abilities, meaning it is up to the player to guide and shape his destiny through the choices and behaviours they demonstrate. On the run from the authorities, the brothers find themselves on a challenging and thrilling adventure that’s packed with emotional twists, turns and dilemmas. Those who’ve played the first Life Is Strange game will massively enjoy the follow-up, so if you’re a Nintendo Switch owner then you’ll finally get your chance to experience this title in just over a week or so’s time.

Life Is Strange 2 releases on Nintendo Switch on February 2. The game is also currently available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

