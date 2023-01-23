Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Trailer Revealed Ahead of Premiere

A new trailer for Record of Ragnarok Season 2 was revealed on Monday ahead of the new season’s premiere. The first 10 episodes of Record of Ragnarok Season 2 will release exclusively on Netflix come January 26, 2023, while the remaining five episodes will air at a later time. The opening theme song “Rude, Loose Dance,” is performed by Minami while Masatoshi Ono performs the ending theme song titled “Inori”. This is the second official trailer for the upcoming season after the first trailer was released back in November 2022. Record of Ragnarok Season 2 will be animated by studio Graphinica, who also animated the first season. You can check out both trailers for the upcoming season below.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Staff

Season 1 of the anime received ran for a total of 11 episodes and was directed by Masao Okubo, who will reprise his role as director for this season. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (returning) and Yuka Yamada (new) will be handling the series composition for this season. Masaki Satō (returning) is in charge of the character designs while Yasunori Ebina is returning as the sound director as is Yasuharu Takanashi, who will be composing the music.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Cast

Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhilde

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva

Tomoyo Kurosawa as GöllKatsuyuki

Konishi as Heracles

Subaru Kimura as Raiden Tameemon

Tomokazu Sugita as Jack the Ripper

Yūichi Nakamura as Buddha

Record of Ragnarok Manga

The anime is an adaptation of the manga created by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui that has currently been ongoing since 2017 and is being published in English by VIZ Media. There are currently 14 volumes published with Volume 6 in English set to release on April 23, 2023. The spin-off manga of the original series titled Shūmatsu no Valkyrie: Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden began publishing in 2019 and has been collected into a total of 6 volumes as of June 2022.

Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race—a battle known as Ragnarok! (manga synopsis by Viz Media)

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 will release on January 26, 2023. The first 10 episodes will be released on Netflix with the following five episodes released at a later date.

Sources: Official Website