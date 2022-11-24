Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Trailer Revealed, January 26 Premiere Date Set

A new trailer and key visual for Record of Ragnarok Season 2 were revealed on Thursday. The first 10 episodes of the season will release exclusively on Netflix come January 26, 2023, while the remaining five episodes will air at a later time. It was also revealed that the opening theme song “Rude, Loose Dance,” is performed by Minami while Masatoshi Ono performs the ending theme song titled “Inori”. This is the first official trailer for the upcoming season after a teaser was released earlier this year in July. Record of Ragnarok Season 2 will be animated by Graphinica, who also animated the first season. The key visual includes characters from the previous visual that was released. You can check out both the new trailer and key visuals below.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Staff

Season 1 of the anime received ran for a total of 11 episodes and was directed by Masao Okubo, who will reprise his role as director for this season. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (returning) and Yuka Yamada (new) will be handling the series composition for this season. Masaki Satō (returning) is in charge of the character designs while Yasunori Ebina is returning as the sound director as is Yasuharu Takanashi, who will be composing the music. No other staff information has been revealed at this time.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Cast

Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhilde

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva

Tomoyo Kurosawa as GöllKatsuyuki Konishi as Heracles

Subaru Kimura as Raiden Tameemon

Tomokazu Sugita as Jack the Ripper

Yūichi Nakamura as Buddha

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Key Visual

The upcoming season received a new key visual back in June of this year revealing plenty of characters including Raiden Tameemon (bottom right), Shiva (to Raiden’s left), Zerofuku (top right), Buddha (top left), Hercules (middle), Jack The Ripper (middle right), and Valkyrie (far left).

Record of Ragnarok Manga

The anime is an adaptation of the manga created by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui that has currently been ongoing since 2017 and is being published in English by VIZ Media. There are currently 14 volumes published with Volume 3 in English set to release on July 19, 2022. Volume 4 is scheduled to be released later this year in October. The spin-off manga of the original series titled Shūmatsu no Valkyrie: Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden began publishing in 2019 and has been collected into a total of 6 volumes as of June 2022.

Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race—a battle known as Ragnarok! (manga synopsis by Viz Media)

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 will premiere on January 26, 2023. The first 10 episodes will be released on Netflix with the following five episodes released at a later date.

Sources: Official Website, Warner Bros Japan Anime Youtube Channel