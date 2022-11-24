Fans Want Voice Acting In Next Mainline Pokemon Title

It may seem extremely odd for fans to talk about the tenth generation of Pokemon titles when we just got Gen 9 a week ago. But while a lot of people have only lightly touched the game, others have beaten it by now. They have experienced the three paths the story can take and have seen all the cutscenes, and due to that, they already have opinions on what Gen 10 can be whenever it comes out. You might think their “biggest ask” is not to have a menagerie of bugs within it, and you would be right. But extending beyond that “obvious pick,” there is another request that fans are making: voice acting.

The request comes from Reddit, where one passionate fan explains why they feel voice acting in the next mainline title would elevate the games even more:

“Some of the scenes in this game would have been significantly elevated and extremely memorable with voice work behind it. You can feel the great family entertainment magic behind it, but without any voice acting it falls so flat compared to what it could be.”

They’re not wrong in some ways. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are some very emotional moments. One comes from the Path of Legends story via the character Arven. When we learn of his motivation for finding this “treasure,” it’s a very emotional moment. One can only imagine what it would’ve been like to have had a voice actor as Arven to flesh out the scene more.

Then there’s Nemona, who is your rival on the Victory Road path. Her enthusiasm for battling would’ve been hilarious to witness through voice acting. Even the five leaders of Team Star would’ve been fun to hear, so we could’ve gotten further glimpses of their personalities beyond the text.

Many people agreed with them on the Reddit thread, and there is reason to believe this could happen. Between 1st and 3rd party Nintendo titles, many have gone from “silent talkers” to having voice actors. Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is a great example, as is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Some even said they could do the Persona 5 Royal approach and have them say a few words in each text bubble to at least let players hear the voices.

Whether The Pokemon Company will do this in Gen 10 is unknown, but they have been listening to players and their requests over past generations, so why not this one?

Source: Reddit