New World War Z: Aftermath Horde Mode XL Brings Over 1,000 Zombies

There are more than a couple of zombie co-op games out there. Left 4 Dead and even the more recent Back 4 Blood likely come to mind. But it would be best if you didn’t forget about World War Z: Aftermath. The video game initially came out in 2019 and later received a sizable upgrade with Aftermath, which was brought out in 2021. It’s very much like the games mentioned earlier if you missed out on the title. But even if you missed out on the game when it first launched, a new update might sway you to pick up a copy today. Developers Saber Interactive have unveiled the Horde Mode XL, which delivers a massive undead swarm for players to battle against.

World War Z: Aftermath is still receiving updates, and more recently, the game is hitting the latest-generation console platforms. Later on this month, you’ll be able to pick up an upgraded version of the game for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 platforms. Horde Mode XL is something to make a note of to potentially sweeten the deal for gamers that might have already played through the game or passed it up initially. The developers are essentially upgrading the whole wave of undead you’ll fight against. Exclusive to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms, the Horde Mode XL will deliver over 1,000 zombies to swarm into your area.

That’s a massive horde of undead looking to chomp through your protagonist’s flesh. Again, this is only coming for the latest generation platforms, so don’t expect the new mode to hit Xbox One or PlayStation 4 platforms. It’s likely not something that the hardware was able to pull off anyways, so it could sway players into making the upgrade. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like last-generation platforms are going without any notable updates. Alongside this Horde Mode XL update, last-generation platforms will receive new gear and a new revamp to the weapon progression system.

Fortunately, you can get just a sneak peek of what’s to come in the video trailer posted above. Likewise, if you already own a copy of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you’ll be able to upgrade to the latest-generation platform version for free. So those of you who want to see how well you’d do against a massive horde of hungry zombies, mark your calendars for its January 24, 2023, release. Again, since you’ll receive a free upgrade for the game, you could go ahead and dive right into World War Z: Aftermath with a last-generation platform version.

