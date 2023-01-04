Neil Druckmann Feels There’s More Story To Tell In The Last of Us

Naughty Dog is an iconic video game development studio. They have delivered some truly epic adventures with Uncharted and The Last of Us. In fact, their storylines and characters have sparked adaptations to both a movie and now television series. There is plenty of hype building around The Last of Us. With the new HBO series adapting the first game, naturally, interest in the video game series has been rising.

If you have played the games already, you know that there are just two mainline installments. The first game, which is being adapted into the HBO series, follows Joel and Ellie through a journey across the plagued-ridden United States. Then years after the events fold from the first game, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us Part II, which picks up with Ellie on a story fueled by revenge. That second game certainly had quite a few divided gamers with the narrative, and its ending does leave players with some hope that another installment could be in the works.

Outside of the untitled The Last of Us multiplayer game, we’re not given any insight into what Naughty Dog might be bringing out next. There’s some hope that it could be a continuation for fans of The Last of Us. Likewise, there might have been a hint that something is potentially in the works. Recently, during a press media junket for the HBO series The Last of Us, The Hollywood Reporter managed to speak with Neil Druckmann, the director and writer behind the Naughty Dog titles.

There wasn’t any announcement of a third installment, but Neil Druckmann did state to The Hollywood Reporter that he thinks there’s more story to tell. So it very well could be an indicator that we’re not done with Ellie just yet. Just what that story might end up being will remain a mystery. Likewise, this comment doesn’t confirm a game is even in the works, but for those of you who want more of that universe and potentially characters we’ve met along the way, then you might be in luck.

For now, we have the two installments for The Last of Us available on the PlayStation 4, and we’ll get the HBO adaptation within the month as the first episode debuts on January 15, 2023. While we wait to see if Naughty Dog unveils part III is, in fact, coming for the series, check out the HBO series adaptation trailer below.

Source