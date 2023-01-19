Apex Legends Developers Reveal Celestial Sunrise Collection Event

There were rumors of what was coming to the Apex Legends battle royale. The video game title blew up in popularity upon release and continues to find players actively enjoying it today. As a result, it’s not surprising to see new events roll out for players to enjoy. Just yesterday, we reported on the rumored event coming to the game called Celestial Sunrise Collection. Now we have an official trailer announcement from the developers over at Respawn Entertainment.

Just as we reported yesterday, there are 24 limited-time cosmetics with legendary skins for some of the characters. You’ll have to unlock all of these cosmetics in time before the event wraps up. Of course, there is another incentive to track down all these different cosmetics. Those that have successfully gathered all the cosmetics during the event will receive the Jadeite Retribution, which is a brand-new Reactive Peacekeeper skin. Fortunately, you’ll have some time available to gather these cosmetics as the event doesn’t end until February 7, 2023.

With that said, your skills will be put to the test. The event will introduce a new game mode which is limited. The highly rumored and speculated Hardcore Royale will be hitting the game, which again will include trios. But being that this is a limited-time game mode, don’t expect it to stick around very long. In fact, this might be a game mode only a few will be tempted to head into as you’ll drop onto the map with plenty of disadvantages. Again, this is something that fans were expecting and eager to try out. So those of you looking for a real challenge to take on with some friends might find this well worth going through.

Players will find that the new Hardcore Royale mode will offer a limited hud, no evo armor or helmets, no armor-swapping, and the ring starts with maximum damage. That should really make for some chaotic matches. You can check out the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection event in the trailer above. Meanwhile, this is a free-to-play hero shooter if you haven’t already given Apex Legends a chance. Players can find the game readily available on multiple platforms, such as the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Source