Hogwarts Legacy Artbook Leak Reveals Three Mission Types

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy video game.

Hogwarts Legacy continues to build up fan anticipation and hype for its upcoming release. This is a game we’ve been waiting on for a good while now, and we’re just weeks away from playing it. However, while the game is nearing its grand debut launch, there are still plenty of questions fans have left to be answered. For instance, there might be some of you wondering just how missions will play out. We know that the game will be open-world, but how you actually progress or take on missions has been a bit of a mystery. Fortunately, thanks to a recent leak of Hogwarts Legacy’s artbook, we have some of the finer details.

The gameplay is broken down into three mission categories, which act as a narrative progression, tutorials, and side mission content. For those of you wanting to dive into the narrative of Hogwarts Legacy, then you’ll find those big story-focused missions with The Golden Path. These are structured missions with players hitting the different narrative beats, meeting characters, and progressing through the actual campaign. However, it does seem like The Golden Path will be a bit tied to Class Assignments, another mission type within the game. Class Assignments were made to encourage players to explore Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry along with the Highlands. With it comes the different introductions to spells which can be thought of as tutorials. So before you dive into combat, class assignments will likely unveil how to pull off some of the necessary spells.

Lastly, the other mission type you can find within Hogwarts Legacy is called Side Missions. These are missions that are more optional as you’ll aid different students with their own personal dilemmas, investigate locations, learn secrets, or uncover magical artifacts. It’s noted that players have more freedom in how they go about these missions. As a result, they can either be more helpful and friendly or a bit naughty. Whatever the case ends up being, you’ll find that the choices made will have an impact on the students within the game.

Again, Hogwarts Legacy is nearing its release, so we’ll get to experience these missions for ourselves shortly. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, Hogwarts Legacy will be launching on February 10, 2023. Players would be able to pick up the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch should see the game launching on your particular platforms later on in the year.

