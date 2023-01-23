Hogwarts Legacy Will Not Feature This Location From Harry Potter

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy video game.

There are plenty of fans eagerly awaiting the launch of Hogwarts Legacy. The title has players going into the magical world we’ve come to know from the iconic Harry Potter novels and films. However, it doesn’t look like every location will be featured in this game. In fact, we already know one area that players will not get a chance to explore. If you’re a big fan of the Harry Potter franchise, then you might understand why the developers have opted to keep this location hidden away from players.

If you don’t recall, there was a recent notable leak for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game. The art book has leaked online, and with it came a series of insights into the game and developer choices. One of the choices developers have been debating on while developing the game was the Chamber of Secrets. This notable location within the Harry Potter franchise might have had an iconic moment for the series, but it won’t be featured in the game. There were likely plenty of areas that had the development team pondering how to adapt them. So when it came to the Chamber of Secrets, the designs and adaptation would likely have gone smoothly if it wasn’t for the Basilisk.

A passage within the art book noted that the developers simply had to not include the location because of the lore. If this location had been opened up for players to explore, they would have had to fight off the Basilisk. The problem here is that Hogwarts Legacy takes place well before the events of Harry Potter. That means if players went into the Chamber of Secrets and killed off the Basilisk, then it would hurt the canon for the franchise.

It might have been the right decision for fans who want to ensure that the lore remains intact. Regardless, it would be interesting to see if there were other notable areas that the developers almost included but opted to avoid because of the lore. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for even more insight into Hogwarts Legacy, we recently reported on another leak for the game. In a recent leak, there was some new information unveiled about the different mission types you can find within the game.

At any rate, we don’t have long to wait before we’re able to dive into the game campaign ourselves and explore the magical world. Hogwarts Legacy will be launching on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch platforms will see the game released later in the year.

