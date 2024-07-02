Fortnite’s Wastelander Magneto Finally Emerges

Fortnite has finally released the brand new Magneto skin that players can unlock by completeing challenges within the game. This was one of the collaboration events that players have been waiting for since we are gearing closer to the end of the season with the new one starting in August it only give players a few more months to be able to get the brand new skins.

Lately, Fortnite has been getting a lot of mixed feelings about the current season which is compared MadMax themed as well as Fallout. The latest season has required many players to stay in their cars to be able to win, even though that almost defeats the point of the battle royale.

On top of recent updates that Fortnite has gotten, players now also have a brand new mode that was added to the game which is supposed to be like the classic modes of the game. Players will be able to enjoy a much smaller map, which is separate from the everchanging modes of the normal Fortnite battle royale game.

With not much time late to get the battle pass skins, players will also want to try their hand at getting the bonus rewards and quest rewards which give players many things to do, including the Reload rewards which are avaliable for the new mode of the game.

Fortnite is avaliable on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.