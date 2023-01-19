New Like A Dragon: Ishin Trailer Shows Off Chill Mode

Although the signature action in the Like A Dragon series is all about high-intensity martial arts combat, it looks as though the newest game in the franchise will offer players some more relaxing pastimes too. Like A Dragon: Ishin! is gearing up for its mid-February launch and has shared a new trailer that showcases protagonist Ryoma in “Another Life.”

That other life still takes place within the game and looks as though it’ll offer players the chance to chill out after some samurai action. The “Another Life” content showcased in the latest trailer for Like A Dragon: Ishin! shows Ryoma tending to and harvesting some vegetables from trellises on what looks like an allotment patch. There’s also some vegetable preparation and cooking shown, in what looks like various mini-games that players can take part in. Check it out for yourself right here to get an idea of some of the additional content heading into like A Dragon: Ishin!.

Chopping vegetables rhythmically and flipping meat fillets as they cook might be a bit of a departure from the game’s brutal and bloodthirsty combat, but longtime fans of the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise are bound to get plenty of satisfaction from seeing their beloved Kiryu as Ryoma living his best life growing his own produce and relaxing with Haruka, another fan favourite.

In addition to farming and cooking, the clip also teases some of Ryoma’s interactions with pets. It seems as though players will be able to enjoy the companionship of a dog and a cat during their time in Like A Dragon: Ishin!. At the very least, it looks like these cute creatures will be residents in Ryoma’s home, although we’ll have to wait and see exactly how this “Another Life” side content pans out. It’s described as a “relaxing and heart-warming side story” in the trailer description, so whether or not this is a one-off side quest or an actual additional component of the main gameplay, we’ll just have to find out when the game launches next month. Either way, it looks like a fun addition to the Like A Dragon roster of activities.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! is set to release on February 21. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Those who pre-order the game now ahead of its release will bag themselves some extra items, including three bonus weapons and four days of Early Access to the game on February 17th.

Source