Like A Dragon: Ishin! Shows Off Brawler Combat Style

It looks like SEGA is keen to build some excitement for Like A Dragon: Ishin! ahead of its upcoming release. The bloodthirsty samurai action RPG is set to be released in February of next year. In preparation for players’ new adventures in 1800s-era Kyo, publisher SEGA and developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are giving us some sneak peeks into the core combat styles available.

Fresh off the back of some of the other core combat skills recently showcased, SEGA has shared a look at the Brawler style of fighting. If you’re a fan of hand-to-hand close combat action and fights, then this is probably the combat style you’ll want to focus on the most when playing Like A Dragon: Ishin!. It’s fair to say that where they may not be any weapons involved in this style of action, there are still some hardcore moves on display. Who knew that an orange could be used in such a deadly manner? You can check out some of the fighting moves on show in the game’s latest Brawler overview trailer right here.

In addition to the Brawler style of fighting, Like A Dragon: Ishin! will incorporate alternative combat styles for players to experiment with. These include the Gunman style, which was also detailed recently in a similar overview trailer. In this style of action, players will be able to make use of a range of special ammunition, which can poison, blind, or set men on fire. Alternatively, if firearms aren’t your thing, there’s the Swordsman style of combat to explore. This samurai-leaning fighting style puts a focus on finesse, ongoing training and honour in combat. Being able to slice your way through vast swathes of enemies will be as gory as it is satisfying if the preview trailer is anything to go by.

The historical spin-off from the main Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise will feature a number of recognisable faces from the long-running series. Most notably, players will once again be able to venture forth with series stalwart Kiryu Kazama, who in Like A Dragon: Ishin! takes on the role of the game’s protagonist Sakamoto Ryoma.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! is planned for release on February 21, 2023. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Those who pre-order the game now ahead of its release will bag themselves some extra items, including three bonus weapons and four days of Early Access to the game on February 17th.

Source