Tekken 8 Details Revealed With New Rage Art and Battle Heat System

You might be aware that a new trailer for Tekken 8 was revealed at this year’s Game Awards, with the biggest nugget of information being the return of Jin’s thought-to-be dead mother, and the epic showdown between Jin and his father, Kazuya Mishima. On top of that, more Tekken 8 details have been announced by the game’s executive producer Katsuhiro Harada.

The tagline for Tekken 8 is “Fist Meets Fate” which is quite a powerful little message and reveals just a little bit more about what the story will be. These new Tekken 8 details though, what are they? Well, players will be treated to a more dynamic battle stage destruction system, with the game being developed on Unreal Engine 5 so it can showcase some fantastic visual effects. However, this won’t be just a cosmetic change because the gameplay will be changed as the stages change.

Graphically, Tekken 8 looks to be a huge upgrade from the previous installment, which is to be expected seeing as the game was released back in 2016. But this is a fighting game so let’s talk about some of the differences with the fighting features. According to Harada, there will be a new battle system called “Heat”. The recent trailer did show Jin getting Heat from using certain moves, but the game’s producer wanted to confirm that the system will utilize a greater variety of moves and won’t be confined to certain special moves only.

Harada himself is known to have his favorite characters, usually using Mishima or Kazama and never King (what a noob), but Harada has said that this time around, he will be more inclined to play as King because of the character’s abilities and powers that can be gained via this Heat system – this just gives an insight into how powerful this new system could be when mastered. The game has always been known for defense over the offense and using counterattacks to beat an opponent, so hopefully, this new system will encourage a bit more aggressiveness.

The most important thing is something we revealed to you today, and that was the new look that Paul is sporting. As you can see in the recently announced character artwork, Paul has ditched the famed flat top hair, but don’t be worrying because Harada has also confirmed that his old style will be available in customization options.

