DanMachi Season 4 Second Cour Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for the second cour of DanMachi Season 4 (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV) was revealed on Tuesday ahead of the season’s return in January 2023. The first cour consisted of the first 11 episodes of Season 4 that aired between July 2022 and September 2022 while the upcoming second cour will also run for a total of 11 episodes. Studio J.C. Staff will continue to handle the animation production for DanMachi Season 4 with the rest of the staff and cast from the first cour reprising all of their roles as well. DanMachi Season 4 second cour will begin broadcasting in Japan on January 5, 2023 but there is no official word when the second cour will release on HIDIVE, which streamed the first cour.

DanMachi Season 4 second cour trailer #2

“Shiko” by Saori Hayami (opening theme song)

“Kirikizu” by sajou no hana (ending theme song)

DanMachi Season 4 second cour trailer #1

All the cast members and staff will return to their roles as they were in the first cour of Season 4. This includes Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell, Inori Minase as Hestia. Ayumi Mano as Cassandra, Akeno Watanabe as Aisha, Wakana Kowaka as Daphne, Maaya Uchida as Liliruca, Yuka Iguchi as Hitachi, Saori Hayami as Ryū Lyon, and Saya Fukuzumi as Marie.

J.C. Staff animated the previous three seasons of DanMachi which have all received fairly positive reviews from the fans, including this current season as well. DanMachi Season 4 currently holds the highest ratings of the current four seasons with a 7.74/10 rating on MyAnimeList, making it the 9th highest-rated anime of the Summer 2022 anime season. While the series hasn’t seen much weekly poll success voted on by the fans, the series has managed to maintain a spot around #10-#12 in Anime Corner polls and around #8-#10 in the polls for Anime Trending.

DanMachi is an anime adaptation of the original light novel series created by written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda which began publishing in 2013 under SB Creative. DanMachi Season 4 is directed by Hideki Tachibana and is animated by studio J.C Staff. Shigeki Kimoto is in charge of the character designs and works as the chief animation director while Keiji Inai produces the music. Most of the original cast from the previous season reprised their roles for DanMachi Season 4 along with some new characters!

DanMachi Season 4 Synopsis

DanMachi Season 4 started with Volume 12 of the light novel, which Yen Press describes as:

And so the boy begins to run again. Bell has grown through combat with his greatest rival. A rank up, a denatus, a new nickname…as he draws attention from the people and deities of Orario, the young adventurer receives a letter. ”A mission…an expedition? ”Bell has reached a higher level, and he must therefore take on an even more challenging adventure. The order from the Guild leads him toward a new stage. And so, a faction alliance sets out for the Dungeon. Alongside his companions, Bell faces new floors, new monsters, and new unknowns.

