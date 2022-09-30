DanMachi Season 4 Set to Continue on January 3, Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

A new trailer and key visual were revealed on Friday for the upcoming second cour of DanMachi Season 4 (Is it Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon IV?). The second cour will begin with episode 12 which will air on January 3, 2023. The series announced before the season started that it would be split into two cours with J.C. Staff remaining as the studio in charge of animation production for the upcoming second cour that

You can view the key visual below which shows the monster “Juggernaut” lurking behind Bell (middle) and Ryu (bottom) after the two were taking the deep floors of the dungeon at the end of episode 11.

All the cast members and staff will return to their roles as they were in the first cour of Season 4. This includes Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell, Inori Minase as Hestia. Ayumi Mano is Cassandra, Akeno Watanabe is Aisha, Wakana Kowaka is Daphne, Maaya Uchida as Liliruca, Yuka Iguchi as Hitachi, Saori Hayami as Ryū Lyon, and Saya Fukuzumi as Marie.

J.C. Staff animated the previous three seasons of DanMachi which have all received rarely positive reviews from the fans, including this current season as well. DanMachi Season 4 currently holds the highest ratings of the current four seasons with a 7.74/10 rating on MyAnimeList, making it the 9th highest-rated anime of the Summer 2022 anime season. While the series hasn’t seen much weekly poll success voted on by the fans, the series has managed to maintain a spot around #10-#12 in Anime Corner polls and around #8-#10 in the polls for Anime Trending.

DanMachi is an anime adaptation of the original light novel series created by written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda which began publishing in 2013 under SB Creative. DanMachi Season 4 is directed by Hideki Tachibana and is animated by studio J.C Staff. Shigeki Kimoto is in charge of the character designs and works as the chief animation director while Keiji Inai produces the music. Most of the original cast from the previous season reprised their roles for DanMachi Season 4 along with some new characters!

DanMachi Season 4 Synopsis

DanMachi Season 4 started with Volume 12 of the light novel, which Yen Press describes as:

And so the boy begins to run again. Bell has grown through combat with his greatest rival. A rank up, a denatus, a new nickname…as he draws attention from the people and deities of Orario, the young adventurer receives a letter. ”A mission…an expedition? ”Bell has reached a higher level, and he must therefore take on an even more challenging adventure. The order from the Guild leads him toward a new stage. And so, a faction alliance sets out for the Dungeon. Alongside his companions, Bell faces new floors, new monsters, and new unknowns.

