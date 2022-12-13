Stranger Things Crossover’s Into Halo Infinite Forge Thanks to Fan Map Recreation of the Byers House

Microsoft’s latest big exclusive title, Halo Infinite, has been well-received by fans since its debut late last year. The story continued on the legacy of the Masterchief, and there have been plenty of significant gameplay improvements as well as the many addictive multiplier modes. However, one of the more notable modes in the game is Halo Infinite Forge. This game mode allows players to dive into a map and make changes, tweaks, and fixes to the design and layout of the map; then share it with the community so that the rest of us can play with their differences. But of course, because the community is so creative and talented, someone has re-created the iconic Byers house from the hit Netflix series – Stranger Things!

Yes, Twitter user Rebs Gaming has come across a Stranger Things-inspired map and had to share it on the internet. With no surprise, the post blew up due to the creator’s extreme amount of detail in the recreation. Fans of the Netflix show will be very familiar with the Byers house; we see the iconic Christmas string lights, the small one-level house’s entrance guarded by the Mind Flyer, and so much more. The video below walks the viewer through the house showing off the fantastic amount of detail the creator took to make this map. The user has also tweeted the map’s download link for those interested in trying it out for themselves!

Check out the epic Will Byers house recreation in Halo Infinite down below:

I came across a Stranger Things map in Halo Infinite Forge that has an accurate recreation of the Byers house with a gate that brings you to an Upside Down version of the map! Here’s gameplay and the download link: https://t.co/yWYP1Ku513#HaloInfiniteForge #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/0LZ87gkGpK — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) December 12, 2022

The Forge mode took some time to finally arrive on Halo Infinite, but it seems that developer 343i has added some new features that will benefit the players in the long road. The developers were recently discussing Forge mode and its beta stage. One big note from this new Forge mode is that it requires an internet connection, unlike previous Halo titles. This game to a shock for some gamers, but 343i go into detail discussing why they made the Forge mode internet-required, which you can read in full right here!

Halo Infinite is now available for the Xbox Series S/X and PC. Are you going to try out the new Byers house map from Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments below!

Source