Hello Neighbor 2: How To Complete The Three Statues Puzzle In The Museum | Night 4 Guide

Returning to the museum in Night 4 of Hello Neighbor 2, we’ll finally solve the weird puzzle with the three headless statues. Obviously, you’ll need to collect and match up the correct heads to complete the puzzle. The tricky part is finding the heads, and you’ll only be able to get them all after completing Day 4 and exploring the mayor’s mansion. With all the keys and major doors unlocked, we can track down all three heads. All the heads require solving a mini-puzzle. All of them except the first — which you can get as early as your second revisit to the museum. We won’t assume you found any of the puzzle pieces. Check out how to get all three heads in the full guide below.

More Hello Neighbor 2 guides:

How To Unlock The Basement | Day 1 Guide | How To Open The Bakery Cash Register | Day 2 Guide | Solving The Museum Puzzle | Night 2 Guide | Unlocking The Safe | Day 3 Guide | All 5 Trophy Locations | Day 4 Guide | How To Escape The Museum | Final Night Guide

Solving The Statue Puzzle | Completing The Museum Guide

Revisiting the Museum with the [Library Key], we can now finally get all the statue parts required to solve this puzzle. There are three heads we need to match with the taxidermy / statue bodies. Solving this puzzle will complete the night. As always, the neighbor is stalking the Museum so you’ll need to sneak!

Completing The Statue Puzzle: On the second floor of the Museum you’ll find three statues with missing heads. There are three heads we need to acquire. One you can acquire earlier in the Museum, but others are only available now.

Fish Head : This head can be acquired during Night 2 or Night 3 . Remember the Map Room ? Enter the 1F Hallway with the secret painting door. This is to the right of the Main Hall with the fireplace. There is a [ Fish Head ] hanging from the wall. Take it and connect it to the Fish Statue on the second floor.

: This head can be acquired during or . Remember the ? Enter the with the secret painting door. This is to the right of the Main Hall with the fireplace.

Boar Head : This head is located in the Garage . Use a [ Crowbar ] on the door in the 1F back hallway with a wooden board. Go inside the garage to find an old car. Collect the [ Car Door Handle ] from the open crate on the floor near the stairs. Place the handle on the missing spot on the car door to open it. With the car open, interact with the switch to open the trunk . The [ Boar Head ] piece is found in the car’s trunk.

: This head is located in the . Use a [ ] on the door in the with a wooden board. Go inside the garage to find an old car.

Bear Head : With the [ Key ] acquired from the Mansion , go upstairs to the Library . This is the room directly behind the bear statue. Unlock the room and go inside. On the table directly to the right as you enter, look for a large book . Open it to find the [ Wrench ] in a secret compartment. In the 2F Main Hall , there’s a door near the Library with a bolt lock . Use the [ Wrench ] to open the door — you’ll need to turn it twice. This is the Restroom . Collect the [ Book ] key item from the toilet, then return to the Library . In the Library, you’ll find a wall of books . Place the [ Book ] key item in the empty space, then use it . You need to pull three secret book “switches” to make the [ Bear Head ] appear.

: With the [ ] acquired from the , go upstairs to the . This is the room directly behind the bear statue. Unlock the room and go inside.

Place all three statue heads onto the statues to lower the stairs to the Attic. Go upstairs and use the key to enter the cell. This will trigger a cutscene — and lead to the final mission of the game.