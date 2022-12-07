Hello Neighbor 2: How To Get The Mansion Key | Bakery Cash Register Puzzle Guide

Expand the neighborhood. Here's how to solve the bakery and get the mansion key.

To access the mansion, the next location in Hello Neighbor 2, you’ll need to solve the bakery. The Mansion Key is locked in the cash register, and we can only open it after finding four missing keys in the area. These aren’t literal keys; they’re buttons we’ll need to input the correct code and get the cash register open. Like with the neighbor’s house, there are multiple mini-puzzles we’ll have to solve to get each missing piece of the cash register. Here’s how to solve every step.

The house is just the first of several locations you’ll explore in Hello Neighbor 2. The bakery is another small location — but we’re about to aim for something bigger. The mansion is a sprawling estate, and the neighborhood just keeps getting bigger (and weirder) as we progress.

The Mansion Key is located in the Bakery — at the counter, you’ll find a broken cash register. To open it, we need to find four missing number keys. These are buttons we can input into the cash register to unlock it.

‘7’ Button : Climb the ladder to the second floor, scale the roof and drop down into the balcony to access the bedroom. Look at the hanging quilt to the right. Cut it open with scissors to find a [ Clock Hand ]. Place the [ Clock Hand ] on the hanging clock, then set the clock to [ 10:35 ]. The clock will open and reveal the [#7 Key] .

‘5’ Button : Sneak into the back of the first-floor bakery and enter the small maintenance room. Collect the [ Valve Handle ] and take it upstairs. Use the [ Valve ] on the restroom furnace connected to the second-floor bedroom. This will water the plants on the balcony. Return to the balcony and use [ Scissors ] to cut the middle plant until you can grab the [ #5 Key ].

‘1’ Button : Enter the back of the first-floor bakery and pickpocket the baker herself. Steal the [ Baker’s Key ]. You may have to follow her upstairs. Use the [ Baker’s Key ] on the padlock on the refrigerator, in the small room near the back door. Grab the [ Cat Food ] and place it in the cat’s bowl. When the cat moves, you’ll be able to get this [ #1 Key ].

‘6’ Button : Inside the first-floor kitchen, open the floor refrigerator and collect the [ Ice Block ]. Place the [ Ice Block ] in the oven with the open flame. There is a [ Ice Block Key ] inside. To get it, open the wall-mounted [ Fire Extinguisher ] cupboard on the wall to the left of the oven. Extinguish the flames and grab the key. Use the key on the large book in the second-floor living room. The [ #6 Key ] is inside the hollow book.

Place all keys on the first-floor cash register and input the code [1-5-7-6] to open it. The [Mansion Key] is inside.

The next location is the mansion — an even bigger and wilder house for you to explore. Beware the neighbor!