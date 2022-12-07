Hello Neighbor 2: How To Unlock The Basement Door | All Keys Locations Guide

There’s a secret in the basement. That’s the premise of every other Hello Neighbor game — the surprisingly popular indie hit has your inquisitive kid checking out the secrets of one very strange neighbor. Hello Neighbor 2 continues that premise as you poke around your neighbor’s house, trying to enter a conspicuously locked basement.

There are four huge padlocks, and you’ll spend multiple revisits sneaking through the house, avoiding the neighbor, and finally discovering the secret. If you’re stuck on any of the puzzles, which are surprisingly difficult, especially when you have to deal with an angry mustached man stalking you, then we’ve got all the steps you need in the complete guide below.

How To Unlock The Basement | All 4 Key Locations

To unlock the door to the basement, you need to acquire four keys — each key has a small puzzle associated with unlocking it. To get all the keys and tools you need for the basement, here’s where to go and how to solve each step.

Key #1 : For this key, you need to collect blocks with numbers. To solve a safe puzzle. The key is located in the safe on the desk in the first-floor office. ‘1’ Block : In the TV room, to the left of the green sofa. Look in the end table. ‘9’ Block : In the first-floor restroom. Check in the toilet. ‘8’ Block : On the desk in the small first floor office, next to the locked safe. ‘4’ Block : In the kitchen, open the refrigerator and check behind the plate. Solution : Input the code [ 1-9-8-4 ] to unlock the safe.

: For this key, you need to collect blocks with numbers. To solve a safe puzzle. The key is located in the safe on the desk in the first-floor office.

Key #2 : The key is found in the kitchen. Look for a dollhouse . We need to find and place three dolls to unlock the dollhouse and collect the key. To begin the puzzle, go to the stairs. At the base of the stairs, there is a hidden tumbler lock behind a painting here. Use the TV in the sitting room to discover the answer to the lock. Solution : Input the code [ N-O-T ] into the lock. This unlocks a secret room. Collect the [ Boy Child Doll ] and the [ Crowbar ] in the secret room under the stairs. Place the [ Boy Child Doll ] on the dollhouse. Use the [ Crowbar ] on the plank near the dollhouse. Collect the [ Girl Child Doll ] and place it on the dollhouse. In the main hall there’s a cupboard you can hide inside. Climb on top, move the painting and enter the vent to find the [ Neighbor Doll ]. Place all three dolls onto the dollhouse.

: The key is found in the kitchen. Look for a . We need to find and place three dolls to unlock the dollhouse and collect the key.

NOTE: To get the Scissors, use the trampoline to reach the treehouse. Move the picture in the back-left corner to get the [Robot Arm] from the hidden alcove. Place the arm onto the robot model near the door. Move the arms so they match the drawing, then collect the [Switch]. Place the [Switch] on the tracks directly opposite the robot model — a train will deliver a pair of [Scissors].

Key #3 : Use the [ Scissors ] to reach the second floor of the neighbor’s house. Cut through the police tape to reach the second floor. In the bedroom , look for a picture frame with a torn picture inside. We need to complete this picture. Torn Picture Piece #1 : Outside the bedroom, there’s a shelf covered with police tape. Cut it and grab the picture piece. Torn Picture Piece #2 : Use a [ Crowbar ] to open the large chest in the second-floor hallway. Torn Picture Piece #3 : Climb onto the hideable cupboard in the bedroom and cut the spiderwebs to find a [ Weight ]. Take the [Weight] to the guest room. Place it on the metal floor panel to unlock a cupboard containing another picture piece. Torn Picture Piece #4 : In the same room, use the scissors to cut open the pillow on the floor near the lamp. Key Location : On the shelves to the right of the picture frame, you’ll find a box that is just slightly sticking out. Look down from above to grab the key. This one is tricky.

: Use the [ ] to reach the second floor of the neighbor’s house. Cut through the police tape to reach the second floor. In the , look for a picture frame with a torn picture inside. We need to complete this picture.

Key #4 : The final key is in the sitting room on the way to the bedroom. Look for a green crate on the floor with the [ Switch Handle ]. Place the [ Switch Handle ] on the receptacle to the left as you enter, next to another large shelf. Flip the switch to reveal another hidden room. Collect the [ Scissors ] to cut through the spider-webs. Collect the [ Battery ] and plug it into the control stick in the Guest Room. Use the stick to move the car forward, then back. The key will be on the car.

: The final key is in the sitting room on the way to the bedroom. Look for a green crate on the floor with the [ ].

And that’s it! If you can avoid the neighbor while solving these puzzles, you’ll gain access to the basement. But there’s more to this adventure — including a new mansion to explore.