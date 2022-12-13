Hello Neighbor 2: How To Escape The Museum | Final Night Guide

There’s one last challenge to complete in Hello Neighbor 2. After discovering the secret in the museum attic, you’ll have to escape the house while the neighbor tries to hunt you down. This is the most difficult section of the game — there are multiple paths out of the house, but this might be the easiest. You’ll have to avoid bear traps, broken glass, and the lumbering neighbor himself as you sneak around the house to solve one final set of puzzles. If you’re lost and want to finally escape from the neighbor one final time, here’s how to escape the museum in the last level.

More Hello Neighbor 2 guides:

How To Unlock The Basement | Day 1 Guide | How To Open The Bakery Cash Register | Day 2 Guide | Solving The Museum Puzzle | Night 2 Guide | Unlocking The Safe | Day 3 Guide | All 5 Trophy Locations | Day 4 Guide | Find All Three Animal Statue Heads | Night 4 Guide

How To Escape The Museum | Final Night Guide

After entering the cage, you’ll be trapped. To escape, follow these steps. You’ll lose all items in the cell, so you’ll need to collect everything we need as we go. We’ll finally end the evil schemes of a very, very bad neighbor.

How To Escape The Prison Cell : This section begins with your character trapped in a prison cell. Collect the [ Scissors ] from the bed nightstand and the [ Switch Handle ] from the covered prop’s lizard hand. Use the [ Scissors ] to cut the webs off the tumbler lock . Enter the code [ 9-6-8-1-3 ]. Remember, the lock is upside down, so you need to input the code from the right-side — the first dial is orange . The last dial is green .

We’ve escaped the cell, now to get out of the attic. We’ll need the [Switch Handle] from inside the cell to escape.

How To Escape The Attic : Leaving the cell, look for the old painting on the opposite wall. To the right of the painting, use the [ Scissors ] to cut the spiderwebs off the wall-mounted bracket. Use the [ Switch Handle ] on the metal bracket, then flip the switch to move the painting . Open the white wooden trap door and drop down to enter the main section of the house.

The house itself is full of annoying traps. There are bear traps and broken glass littering the floors, making it impossible for you to move around without alerting the neighbor. There are some hiding spots you’ll want to use to avoid him — including a crawlspace right next to the fireplace that he can’t enter.

How To Escape The Museum : In the main section of the museum, the Neighbor will be hunting you down. Take the [ Wrench ] from the Neighbor’s back-pocket. You’ll need to sneak up behind him to grab it. You can also lure him to you with the broken glass, then grab it from a hiding spot. After acquiring the [ Wrench ] go to the 1F back hallway and open the red metal box attached to the wall with the [ Fire Extinguisher ]. Go back to the fireplace hiding spot and unscrew the fireplace cover . The fireplace has two screws holding the cover on. Use the [ Wrench ] on both screws twice to unlock the fireplace interior. Use the [ Fire Extinguisher ] to put out the fire inside the fireplace and grab the [ Exit Key ].

Using the fireplace hiding spot, make note of the wood and bear trap on the floor directly next to the fireplace cover. If you alert the Neighbor, hide inside and wait for him to chill out. Then you can complete the process and unscrew the fireplace cover.

The [Exit Key] is one of several ways to escape the house in this mission. We can’t leave just yet.

How To Escape The Museum (Continued) : To leave the Museum , we need the [ Exit Key ] from the fireplace. We also need to remove the boards on the exit door — this is the main entrance . To the left of the fireplace / fireplace hiding spot , there is a glass display case with a [ Crowbar ] inside. Smash the glass and collect the key item. When the coast is clear, use the [ Crowbar ] to remove the two boards from the main entrance / exit to the Museum. These are the double doors in the 1F Main Hall . Remove the boards then use the [ Exit Key ] on the large red lock. And that’s it!

Leaving through the door will complete the game. Enjoy freedom after completely defeating your incredibly annoying neighbor.