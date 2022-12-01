Hello Neighbor 2 Arrives on PS4 and PS5 Later This Month in Part of PlayStation’s Indie Highlights

The PlayStation Blog has announced a new batch of indie games heading towards the PlayStation platforms later this month and the biggest one of them all is the highly anticipated horror survival title — Hello Neighbor 2.

Hello Neighbor 2 is set to release for both the PS4 and PS5 on December 8th. In addition to learning a release date, the developers also released a brand new pre-order trailer that showcases some familiar faces, one in particular — Mr. Peterson. The trailer sets up the story pretty nicely as well shows some new mechanics in action and of course some stealthily sneaking around to uncover the truth!

Check out the brand new pre-order trailer for Hello Neighbor 2 down below:

The developers took to the PlayStation Blog to detail the highly anticipated sequel. Players return to the small town as an investigative journalist who plans to finally figure out why people go missing in this town. This leads us to the infamously creepy neighbor — Mr. Peterson. Check out the full description for Hello Neighbor 2 down below:

The unassuming small-town terror of viral indie hit Hello Neighbor has returned, and let’s make it clear, these neighbors do not want any of your housewarming chili. An investigative journalist has come to the town of Raven Brooks with a mission: discover why folks are going missing and who might be responsible. And one particular resident is especially suspicious: the infamously creepy Mr. Peterson. The stocky, mustachioed man is the subject of many rumors and you’re the only one with the courage to dig up the truth. But the more you dig, the more it seems like the whole town is very strange. Build the tense atmosphere with open-world exploration and a story directly affected by your actions, then try to outsmart an AI constantly learning from player actions. There goes the neighborhood!

The PlayStation Blog goes into more detail discussing the other indie titles coming to PlayStation this month. The list is pretty big bringing other great titles to the consoles such as The Forest Quartet, Shredders, Neon White, and Sky: Children of Light. Learn more about the games in full detail as well as their release dates right here.

In related news, Sony has announced the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of December 2022. The list of upcoming games includes three great titles, the headliner being Mass Effect Legendary Edition. PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium will be receiving more content, however, Sony has yet to announce the new game catologue. Learn more about the PS Plus games for December 2022 right here!

Hello Neighbor 2 is set to release for the PS4 and PS5 on December 8th. Are you excited about the next installment in the series? Excited about the other indie highlight games? Let us know in the comments below!

Source