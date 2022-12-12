Hello Neighbor 2: How To Unlock The Hunter’s House Safe | Day 3 Guide

The big yellow house on the outskirts of town is your goal in Day 3 of Hello Neighbor 2. The large rickety house is found on a secluded plot of land — you’ll need to cross a stream to reach it, and the area is guarded by another new (and dangerous) NPC that doesn’t much like you snooping around. Unlike many of the other daylight locations in Hello Neighbor 2 this area can be completed with a safe code that never changes. You can sprint to the end and quickly complete the day without ever entering the hunter’s house.

If you’re stuck in the house and just want to know what you need to do, these are the steps required to complete Day 3. Here’s how to find the buried safe and input the code. The hard part is exploring the house looking for clues. Skipping all that, this stage can be completed in just a handful of minutes. You’ll need a shovel to get digging. With the code, that’s the hardest part of this stage.

More Hello Neighbor 2 guides:

How To Unlock The Basement | Day 1 Guide | How To Open The Bakery Cash Register | Day 2 Guide | Solving The Museum Puzzle | Night 2 Guide

How To Find & Unlock The Safe | Hunter’s House Location Guide

The “Hunter’s House” is the large yellow house on the outskirts of town. The rickety structure is guarded by the hunter, and to complete the day, you’ll need to find a buried safe and input a hidden code. Here’s how to get both.

Where To Find The Safe : Your main goal for Day 3 is finding a hidden safe. Start by climbing up the back of the house to acquire a [ Shovel ]. Climb to the very top of the house. There’s wooden construction and scaffolding here. From the top, climb down into the partially-build room. There’s a [ Shovel ] leaning against the wall. Now that we have a shovel, we can dig up the safe. Go to the yard near the stream . There’s a large mound of dirt near a tree. This is a huge mound of dirt. You can’t miss it. Use the [ Shovel ] to dig it up.

: Your main goal for Day 3 is finding a hidden safe.

The safe is now revealed. To unlock the safe, we need a code. The code can be solved by exploring the house and searching for clues — but we’ve confirmed that the code is the same every single time for all players. If you know the code, you can quickly skip the exploration phase.

Safe Code Solution: Input the code [8-1-0-6-4]

Open the safe and collect the [Key] to progress into Night 3.

If you really want to solve this for yourself, take note of the colors on the safe itself. Each dial has a different color. There’s a lot to find in the yellow house, so if you want to explore fully, I recommend doing that now — this code is for all of us stuck on this section. And trying to avoid an angry hunter while looking carefully for clues can be a huge drag. Now that we’ve got the solution, you can enjoy some leisurely exploration. Things will only get more stressful at night.