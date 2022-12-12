Hello Neighbor 2: How To Complete The Museum Map & Secret Room Puzzles | Night 2 Guide

Hello Neighbor 2 continues as we press on to the museum — that’s the large red house in town. You can’t miss it. And once you get the key, you’ll be able to fully explore this area during Night 2. Unlike Night 1, there’s a lot you need to watch out for. Specifically, one very angry neighbor. As long as you stay outside the museum, he won’t chase you.

After collecting the Museum Key from the Bakery on Day 2, you’ll need to travel to the Museum at night. The neighbor is stalking the estate, and before you can leave this area, you’ll need to sprint around and collect three house models. This is a longer night, and the neighbor won’t stop hounding you inside the museum. If you want to finish this puzzle fast and move on to the next large location, check out the full guide below for all the puzzle piece locations.

There’s more than just a map puzzle. Here are all the steps needed to complete the museum on Night 2. After completing the puzzle, you’ll also need a [Key] and another clue found in the bedroom. Goodluck with that. Here’s hoping a mustached neighbor doesn’t ring your neck first.

Museum Map Puzzle Guide | Model House Locations

Acquire the key from Bakery in Day 2 and you’ll begin Night 2 — and unlock the front doors to the museum. The museum is the large red building in town. The museum is guarded by the neighbor, and you’ll need to find three house models to complete the map in the small room to the right of the locked double doors.

Solving The Museum Puzzle | Red House Model The map puzzle is located in the entrance room. To the right of the doors, unlocked with the register key, there’s a small room with a map. Collect the [ Red House Model ] in the corner of the office and place it on the map. To solve this puzzle, collect all three models and place them on the map.

The first house model is easy. The rest are located deeper in the museum. You’ll need to sneak or sprint past the neighbor to get them. The neighbor will sprint after you after making any noise. Immediately run outside and wait for him to calm down, then you can go for one final run to collect the last model.

Where To Get The Yellow House Model : Equip the [ Scissors ] and enter the main room of the museum with the fireplace. Just as you enter, look right for a display case covered in cobwebs. Cut the webs and grab the [ Yellow House Model ] inside.

Where To Get The Blue House Model : Also in the main room of the museum. Look left and check the second display case with glass near the window. Smash the case open by throwing an object through the glass, then collect the [ Blue House Model ] inside.

You can throw any of your tools. If you do use a tool, make sure to recollect it before completing the museum. Place all three houses on the map to unlock the safe. Collect the [Safe Key] and use it on the locked door in the map room.

How To Unlock The Secret Room : Through the locked door, look left for a cobweb . Cut it with [ Scissors ] and collect the [ Blue Lamp ]. Place the [ Blue Lamp ] to the left of the painting, then interact with both lamps. Pull the left lamp then right lamp to reveal a hidden door behind the painting.

This leads to another secret room of the museum with a [Key]. Grab the [Key] — now we’re ready to complete the night.

Completing Night 2 : With the [ Key ] found behind the painting, go to the second floor and find the bedroom door to the back-left, near the statue room. Don’t bother with the statues for now. Unlock the bedroom door and then go to the display case. Smash it and look at the picture frame.

Looking at the picture completes the night and takes us to Day 3.