Hello Neighbor 2: How To Find All Trophies In The Musician’s Mansion | Day 4 Guide

After escaping yet another night hunted by your neighbor, you’ll have to break into the biggest house in town. The mansion is a sprawling estate in Hello Neighbor 2 with secret passages and puzzles to solve to unlock every room. Your goal is to get the next hidden museum key, and to do that you’ll need five hidden trophies. The trophies are scattered all over the mansion grounds — buried by dogs, hidden in secret rooms or locked away behind puzzle contraptions. Below we’ll explain how to solve your way through the entire mansion.

More Hello Neighbor 2 guides:

How To Find All 5 Trophies | Mansion Guide

After acquiring the [Key] in the buried safe on Day 3, you’ll need to return to the museum and open the upstairs locked door, down the hall from the bedroom. Inside the safe, you’ll get the [Mansion Key] — which leads to the massive mansion grounds. Like every other level in the game so far, our goal is to get a key and get out.

How To Complete Day 4: The key is located in the Trophy Room on the second floor. To unlock the key, we need to locate five trophies and place them in the room. Below we’ll cover how to acquire all five trophies.

Trophy #1 : In the Trophy Room , use the cupboard to the right of the display case. Open it to find a secret passage to the Bedroom . The first trophy is on the lattice above the bed. Bounce on the bed to give yourself enough height to climb onto the lattice and grab this [ Trophy ].

Trophy #2 : Starting in the Trophy Room , open the window to the right of the trophy display and crawl outside. Climb the awnings to reach the Attic window. Inside the Attic , look left to collect a [ Crowbar ]. Take it. Cross the “bridge” in the attic to reach the room across the atrium. Crossing to the next room, turn right and open the metal box with the [ Crowbar ]. Collect the [ Fuse ] inside. Removing the [ Fuse ] disables the security grid in the room directly below. Drop down to the room below and open the display case to get the [ Trophy ].

Trophy #3 : Return to the Bedroom with the [ Fuse ] acquired from the previous trophy. Jump up onto the lattice near the ceiling and look right for an open metal box. Place the [ Fuse ] here to power the safe in the Bedroom . Drop down and find the [ Safe ] behind a painting on the same wall as the box. Input the code [ 8-6-9-1 ] to unlock the safe and collect the third [ Trophy ].

Trophy #4 : Go to the Main Hall 2F and find the [ Record ] in the glass display case near the door to [Trophy #2 ]. Smash the glass with any object you can throw and take the [ Record ]. The musician will hear and come running. Take the [ Record ] downstairs to the Main Hall 1F . If you haven’t already, you need to unlock the door with the Piano Puzzle to reach the Record Player Room . How To Solve The Piano Puzzle : Press the piano keys in this sequence: [ Yellow – Red – Green – Blue ] Enter the Record Player Room and place the [ Record ] on the player . This lowers the ceiling light — climb up onto the lowered platform and through the hole in the ceiling. The [ Trophy ] is in the crawlspace.

Trophy #5 : To get the last trophy, we need an item that’s buried in the Front Yard and guarded by a dog. Go to the 1F Kitchen to collect the [ Fire Extinguisher ]. Use it on the BBQ on the exterior patio to collect a [ Steak ]. Finally, place the [ Steak ] on the dog’s food bowl near the giant dirt mound. Next, use a [ Shovel ] to dig up the dirt mound. If you don’t have one, there’s one next to the giant garden statue. Dig and collect the [ Scepter ]. Place the [ Scepter ] in the hand of the giant garden statue. This causes the plaque to slide open. Collect the last [ Trophy ] from the compartment.

Place all five trophies in the 2F display room — this unlocks a case with a [Ship’s Wheel]. Take the wheel and place it on the star-shaped plinth near the window. Turn the wheel until the red / blue on both pieces match. This unlocks the secret room with one more [Musuem Key] inside. Grabbing the key ends Day 4 and begins Night 4. We’re going back to the museum!