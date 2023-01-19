Is Disney Dreamlight Valley About To Provide More Storage?

Gameloft might be about to answer everyone’s prayers in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The magical adventure life-sim game, which has been taking the community by storm since its launch back in September last year, definitely has a lot going for it. However, one area of ongoing player frustration is to do with inventory management.

While this is often the bane of many a gamer’s life, in Disney Dreamlight Valley it has become particularly troublesome. The very nature of the game involves a lot of resource gathering and management, which is rather hard to do given the current limitations on both the player’s backpack and crafted chest sizes. While the player’s in-house storage chest expands as their house is upgraded in size, a backpack upgrade costs around 25,000 Star Coin, and the crafted chests players can build at their workstations are limited to two rows of items only.

Fortunately, there might be some improvements to the current storage woes on the way. A new tweet from Disney Dreamlight Valley developers Gameloft via the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account suggests that not only is the team aware of players’ frustrations when it comes to storage, that they’re working on a potential solution in an upcoming update.

We were wondering… would you like us to add expanded storage management in an upcoming update? 👀 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) January 18, 2023

Of course, this isn’t a cast-iron guarantee that storage expansion of some sort is going to be put into place, but it certainly sounds as though it’s on Gameloft’s radar. Given the responses to the poll, it’s clearly something that the Disney Dreamlight Valley community are after as well. Whether or not this will manifest in an expanded backpack or as an increased capacity within the craftable chests, we’ll have to wait and see.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s most recent expansion came in early December, bringing with it a festive seasonal Star Path and the Toy Story realm, complete with characters Buzz and Woody. With Christmas and New Year now firmly behind us, it may be that the potential storage management solution could be making its way into the game as part of its next patch, which could be coming as part of the next Star Path. However, there’s no confirmed date or news on what or when this will be just yet, so watch this space.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Source