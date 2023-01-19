Spy Classroom Casts Inori Minase as Erna, Reveals Updated Visuals

Spy Classroom revealed on Thursday that the series has casts Inori Minase for the role of Erna. The series also revealed two updated versions of the main visuals that include Erna in the background of both. Minase is one of the most popular female voice actresses in the industry, starring in roles such as Rem from Re: Zero, Itsuki Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets and Hestia from Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon? Fans can check both of the updated visuals below. New episodes of Spy Classroom air every Thursday exclusively on HIDIVE.

Spy Classroom Staff and Cast

Kawaguchi is directing the series while Shinichi Inotsume (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Food Wars!) is handling the series composition. Sumie Kinoshita (Idoly Pride, Forest of Piano) is in charge of character designs.

Sora Amamiya (Akame – Akame Ga Kill, Touka Kirishima – Tokyo Ghoul) will voice the main female lead Lily and Yuichiro Umehara (Golbin Slayer – Goblin Slayer, Courier – Akudama Drive) will voice the main male lead, Klaus. Additional cast members announced are the following:

Nao Toyama (Yui Yuigahama – My Teen Romantic Comedy) cast as Sybilla

Miku Ito (Miku Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets) cast as Grete

Sumire Uesaka (Nagatoro – Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro) cast as Thea

Aoi Yuki (Tanya – Saga of Tanya the Evil) cast as Monika

Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka – My Hero Academia) cast as Sara

Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume – Deca-Dence) cast as Annette

Inori Minase (Rem – Re: Zero) cast as Erna

Spy Classroom light novel

Written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari, the Spy Classroom light novel was first published by Fujimi Shobo in 2020. The main series currently has 7 volumes published with the 8th set to release on July 20. US-based publisher Yen Press licensed the series in 2021 and has since published up to Volume 3 in English with Volume 4 set to release in September. Spy Classroom has also received two short stories and three manga adaptations as well.

The light novel surpassed 500,000 copies in circulation back in September 2021 and ranked second in the bunkobon category of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guidebook in 2021.

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They’ll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren’t) to prove they’re up to the task! (Synopsis via Yen Press)

Inori Minase is the latest big-time voice actress to join the already-stacked Spy Classroom cast. She will continue on as her role of Erna for the rest of the series.

Source: Official Twitter