First Hour Of Forspoken Gameplay Leaks Online

Despite the fact that there are only a few more days to wait until its official release, a solid chunk of Forspoken‘s initial gameplay has found its way online. The spellcasting action RPG is scheduled to launch next Tuesday, January 24, however, the first 75 minutes of the game are already doing the rounds on Reddit.

It’s fair to say that there’s been a lot of hype around Forspoken, which is Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ first major release of 2023 and will be heading to PlayStation 5 and PC next week. While the game has been the subject of some mixed feedback from its PS5 demo, there are plenty of people in the gaming community who have been eager to play this mystical adventure since it was first announced back in 2021.

Previously known as “Project Athia,” Forspoken will transport players to the magical world of Athia via its New Yorker protagonist Frey Holland. They’ll find themselves in the midst of a complex journey to return home, as well as gaining some seriously nifty spellcasting skills and acrobatic movement around the stunningly designed environments of Athia itself. With the main campaign reportedly set to last around 40 hours and the expected level cap to top out at around level 99, there’ll be plenty for players to do in this strange new world as they become accustomed to Frey’s new supernatural powers. Although they may need to get used to her personality a bit too, if recent comments on the PS5 demo are anything to go by.

Either way, the game dropped its official launch trailer earlier today as it gears up for its big release next Tuesday. Despite this, early gameplay from Forspoken is already out there, so if you want to avoid spoiling the introductory hour or so of the action, then it’d be a good idea to steer clear of Reddit and Twitter for the time being.

Forspoken’s PC requirements were also revealed earlier in the week, leading to a few raised eyebrows at the level of minimum and required specifications to run the game. It’ll be launching as a PS5 exclusive in addition to its release on PC, meaning those wanting to play the game on Xbox will need to wait a further two years to get their hands on this particular action-adventure title. For now, though, those wanting to experience the game for themselves at launch would do well to mute some keywords and avoid the internet for a few more days.

Forspoken launches on January 24 and will be available on PS5 and PC.

