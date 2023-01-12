Players Discover Forspoken Level Cap In Demo

Ahead of Forspoken’s release later this month, it looks as though some players have an idea of what the game’s level cap will be. The potential limit on levelling up in Forspoken appears to have been reached by a number of dedicated players who’ve been diving deep into the game’s divisive demo on the PS5.

According to these hardy adventurers, players will hit a level cap in Forspoken at level 99. Some users on Reddit and YouTube have also hit level 99 and have been unable to progress further, leading many to speculate that this is where protagonist Frey’s progress will max out. While some have questioned why the game’s level cap would be at 99 instead of a nice whole number like 100, it’s important to remember that this is just information from the currently playable demo of the game.

It’s completely possible that in the full game experience, the level cap could be much higher, although we’ll need to wait and see exactly how that manifests when Forspoken launches in a couple of weeks’ time. Having said that, one user on Reddit has noted that many of Square Enix’s other titles also feature a level 99 cap, but of course, we won’t know for certain until the game is released in full.

It’s fair to say that Forspoken’s game demo has so far caused more than a bit of division amongst players. Some have praised the game’s “incredible mechanics” and expansive open-world setting, whilst others have been less than complimentary about the magic-infused adventure to the world of Athia. Specific critique has gone to the development and behaviours of the game’s main character Frey, who some users have described as “quite unlikeable” and “snarky and rude.” Although the developers have made some adjustments and tweaks to the game based on player feedback throughout the demo, this certainly seems like a title that will polarise opinion.

With that in mind, the recently released latest cinematic for Forspoken seems to paint an entirely different picture from the one many demo players have been describing. Visually stunning and perhaps giving prospective players its final teaser of the fantastical world they’re about to embark on, the trailer showcases some of Frey’s acrobatic magic prowess against some of Athia’s mystical enemies. Of course, it’ll be interesting to see how the game is received by the wider gaming community when it eventually releases, but it’s fair to say that its pre-release marketing period has been perhaps somewhat rockier than expected. Either way, there’s not too much longer to wait so that players can judge for themselves.

Forspoken launches on January 24 and will be available on PS5 and PC.

Source