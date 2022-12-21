Forspoken Developers Are Making Several Changes After Player Feedback

Forspoken is one of the big new IP releases from Square Enix. Players will be venturing off to a unique fantasy world with a protagonist left scrambling to find a way back home. However, we still have a bit more time to wait before this game actually hits the marketplace. This game won’t be released until the end of next month, so if you’re after a new action RPG single-player experience, the start of 2023 has you covered. But already, players had the ability to dive into the game through a demo Square Enix provided.

Players that have been enjoying the demo have also provided some critical feedback to Square Enix. Developers are keeping a close eye on what players enjoy and find lacking with their new IP. Fortunately, this demo is giving these developers enough time to make some quick changes to the game production. Thanks to a tweet from the official Forspoken Twitter account, we already know what the game development studio is altering for the game. A few of these issues should also be quick changes for the team before the game hits the marketplace.

It's amazing to see so many of you enjoying your time in Athia with the #Forspoken Demo on PS5.



We're listening to all your feedback and can confirm that the full game will have increased text size, button mapping and will fix the HDR issues that some players are experiencing. pic.twitter.com/eKopx8UgCW — Forspoken (@Forspoken) December 21, 2022

In the tweet, the developers mention that they will be increasing the text size and button mapping along with fixing some HDR issues that players previously had problems with. We even have a comparison between what the previous build looked like with the text size and what the increased text size looks like for the full game. It’s subtle changes like these that should hopefully make for a better overall experience when the game does arrive in the marketplace next year.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Forspoken follows a young woman named Frey Holland from New York City. However, Frey gets transported into a dangerous fantasy world called Athia, and it’s left her with some magical powers to use against hostile enemies. While trapped in Athia, Frey agrees to help aid the citizens of Athia against a tyrannical rule, and during her journey, Frey might find a way back home.

At the moment, Forspoken is set to release on January 24, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll be able to find it available for the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Forspoken in the video we have embedded above.

