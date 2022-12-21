Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Let You Tame Wild Beasts

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is set to be released in 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has already turned into one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and it will be one of the biggest early releases of the year as well. Respawn Entertainment showcased a new trailer and some other details at this year’s Game Awards, and the director of the game might just have revealed some more exciting news as well.

This latest piece of hot gossip about the game surrounds a brand-new aspect, one that will allow players to tame some of the galaxy’s wild beasts and ride them around. Now, this sounds pretty epic, and of course, it’s got us all thinking about what some of these beasts will be, there’s plenty to pick from at least.

In an interview with Game Informer, the director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stig Asmussen, talked about some of the features that will help evolve this entry and build on everything that Fallen Order laid out. The idea is to distinguish the game from the predecessor with a whole bunch of additions such as these mounts and the new fighting stances that were revealed earlier this week.

What we know already is that an ascension cable will be included, like what we saw being used by troopers in The Clone Wars. But this other addition is the big one, Cal Kestis will be able to tame and ride mounts, maybe the cable will come in handy for this. Asmussen still decided to keep things close to his chest though because he didn’t reveal which beasts will be rideable. It’s fun to guess though, so let’s have a go: Remember the Varactyl lizard from Revenge of the Sith – Obi-Wan rides it when chasing down General Grievous – now wouldn’t that be a cool beast to tame? Or how about the beasts from Attack of the Clones, whether it’s the Orrays that the Geonosian Picadors ride, or even a Reek, a beast that Anakin himself rides in the film.

Even though this news will stay a mystery, for now, we do know that Cal Kestis will be able to use five different fighting stances to defeat the various enemies. Asmussen revealed in a recent interview that we would see Kestis using dual-bladed lightsabers, blaster combinations, and even a heavy stance with a cross-guard saber that Kylo Ren uses in the films.

All these additions sound great and coupled with the trailer and rumored narrative, this game will be an automatic hit. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to be released on March 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The reveal trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

