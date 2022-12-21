The Callisto Protocol Update Now Lets Players Skip Death Animations

The Callisto Protocol was one of the more anticipated games released at the end of this year. Now that players finally have access to the title, there are bound to be quite a few areas that fans would like tweaked. It’s common for developers to take feedback and deliver updates to provide a better overall gameplay experience. If you haven’t been playing The Callisto Protocol lately, there is an update that might be worth taking a stab at. This update adds quite a few adjustments to both combat and skip functionality.

If you found The Callisto Protocol a bit hard, then some new adjustments are made to make things a bit easier. The latest update released for the game adjusted combat mechanics. Unfortunately, the patch notes don’t offer too much insight into what exactly was changed, but PC Gamer reported on the recent changes in a bit more detail. For combat mechanics, it’s reported that switching weapons is now quicker, and best of all, healing is faster. Before, the animation might have dragged on too slowly, making it tough to top off your HP during specific situations.

That’s changed as now the healing animation was sped up, giving players some extra help during combat. Another area developers introduced to the game was the ability to skip death animations. For some death animations, these sequences can be tough to watch. It’s not surprising that some players might have been a little less keen on going through this game because of the amount of gore. Likewise, some sequences just take up too much time and could mean having a bit longer duration of sitting around before you can jump right back into the game. Fortunately, the update has now added the ability to skip the sequence completely, so you’re right back into the gameplay.

There are likely other areas that fans are hoping will get tweaked. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see what the development team offers. With it being close to the holiday, we might not see anything new jump out for The Callisto Protocol until after we head into the new year. Regardless, we will keep an eye out for any new updates that hit the game. Currently, players can pick up The Callisto Protocol on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage for the game, which you can view in the video embedded below.

