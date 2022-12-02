The Callisto Protocol Developers Are Releasing A Patch To Improve PC Performance

The Callisto Protocol is one of the last few video games coming out this year that had plenty of hype from fans. Unfortunately, there weren’t too many fans thrilled over the game when it did finally launch. For instance, on the PC platform, you can see the overall reviews right now are mostly negative through the Steam digital marketplace. That’s not something developers were hopeful of seeing at launch. Now it seems that the folks over at Striking Distance Studios are pushing forward to deliver a patch that will fix the different performance issues PC players are dealing with.

It’s expected to see some bugs and even performance issues with new games. However, some games are just filled with too many problematic issues at launch. This has developers working under pressure to deliver a quick fix in hopes that players will get back into the campaign, especially with a title like The Callisto Protocol. We’re heading into the weekend, so chances are there were more than a few players eager to dive into this game before heading back to work or school Monday.

We’re aware that some users are experiencing stuttering issues on the PC. We’ve got a patch that will be available in a few hours to improve performance, with a number of additional updates on the way. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 2, 2022

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like any one particular system setup plagues this game. Even more high-end PCs are having problems with their performance which means quite a few PC users are dialing back on the settings options in hopes of getting a more stable performance. Regardless, complaints are flooding the internet about how the game is running, and the studio is hearing the feedback loud and clear. While the game just launched into the marketplace today, the studio is still working on the game’s performance issues today.

The development team took to Twitter on the official account for The Callisto Protocol account and alerted followers a patch was coming. According to the tweet, the patch is being worked on now, and they plan to have something available later today. That should hopefully improve performance while the studio continues to work on different updates that will hit the game. Hopefully, the studio will be able to fix the various performance issues before too long. But we do have a Before You Buy video game coverage of the title, which you can view down below. Outside of the PC platform, players are also able to purchase The Callisto Protocol on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also check out the launch trailer for this video game in the video we have embedded above.

