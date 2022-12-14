Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Cal Kestis Discusses Mysterious Tank Villain, Inquisitors

The ever-growing Star Wars expanded universe has provided some incredible pieces of fiction that superbly flesh out the stories established by the core nine films. TV series like Andor, Star Wars The Clone Wars, and Obi-Wan Kenobi have done an excellent job of introducing new pillars to the franchise, as have a number of games like Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. With the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being imminent, the face and voice of the game’s protagonist, Cal Kestis, portrayed by Cameron Monaghan, has spoken about the way in which figures like the Inquisitors have been blended into the plot of the game, and even what impact the new face of the mysterious antagonist in the tank will have on the plot.

Speaking to EW, Monaghan addressed the figure from the tank, and the ways with which they will test Cal’s mettle, saying,

First of all, you need your antagonist to have reflections of the main character and their struggle and what they’re trying to accomplish. They need to have goals that in some way either reflect or conflict with each other. With our story, we have adversaries who really do push Cal to his absolute limit — not only physically or psychologically, but ethically. We have challenges that are really difficult for Cal to contend with. And we have complexity with the villain’s motivation. I’m a really big fan of what we’ve done with the darkness and the villain side of it.

From there, Monaghan spoke of the importance of the Inquisitors in the cross-media stories that are being delivered through the games and the various Disney+ series, saying,

It’s amazing. I grew up loving Star Wars as a kid. I mean, I guess everybody did, right? You would go to the movie theaters and talk with friends: “What do you think they’re gonna do next week? Where do you think they’re gonna go?” There were always new, exciting facets of this universe being introduced, and now we’re getting to see that explored through many forms of media. There’s some really cool stuff being done on Disney+, and it’s not only one of the coolest things happening in Star Wars, but one of the coolest things happening in television at the moment. I’ve loved a lot of the stuff Dave [Filoni] has done in the animated space. It’s funny because you can love all that stuff, but at the end of the day you have your own story to tell, and there’s no way you can just say, “Oh, we’re doing a Star Wars thing, so we can just do whatever the Star Wars thing is.” No, you have to do what makes sense for these specific characters and situations. So while I love the fact that we have this wonderful canon in this interconnected universe, and our stories are in some way being affected or interacting with others, it’s very important for all of us that our stories are self-sufficiently satisfying.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023.

Source