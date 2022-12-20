Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Feature Five Battle Stances

People loved many things about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The original story set between episode 3&4 of the movies helped showcase different parts of the galaxy far, far away while also keeping things familiar. But the thing that stood the title apart from all the other games in the franchise was the lightsaber and Force combat. Cal Kestis had many abilities that he could learn and fighting styles that he could add to the ones he knew. In addition, there was a skill tree to make it all flexible and allow the player to tailor Cal to what they wanted him to be. In the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, that’s going to be expanded heavily.

Game director Stig Asmussen did an interview with Game Informer and revealed a vital gameplay mechanic of the new title. Cal Kestis will have five different Jedi styles he can master with lightsaber combat. You’ll recall that he had the standard lightsaber style in the previous game but could go into the Darth Maul two-in-one style. He also had a singular move using dual-wielding lightsabers for a brutal attack.

But in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, he can use all three stances freely and have two more. The first will be one familiar to the sequel series of films. As shown in the trailer for the game, Cal will get a lightsaber with a crossed. Yep, he’ll be like Kylo Ren. The director noted that due to the weight of the lightsaber and how it moves, it’s meant for precise strikes.

The fifth one is the style that’ll turn heads. Because Cal will take a dual-wielding approach, but not with two lightsabers; instead, he’ll have a lightsaber in one hand and a blaster in the other. That’s something completely fresh to the universe. Asmussen noted that it speaks to the situation that Cal is in, and the time that’s passed since the end of the Jedi Order:

“It really speaks to where we find Cal in this part of the story. He’s an unconventional Jedi, and he has to do unconventional things. So, something frowned upon during the height of the Jedi Order? Cal’s finding he’s going to do whatever it takes.”

The fun part is that this is only one element that has been expanded for the sequel. There will be new villains, new ways to traverse the planets you go to, and new Force powers. You can ride mounts and more!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives on March 17th.

Source: Game Informer